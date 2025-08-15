Better Call Saul may still be finding new fans through streaming, but did you know it’s also celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2025? While the exact day of the anniversary may have passed on February 8, having debuted on that day in 2015, the show celebrates another milestone on August 15, as the three-year anniversary of the series finale, “Saul Gone.”

The series initially kicked off as a Breaking Bad prequel, but it quickly grew into a pop culture phenomenon in its own right, winning even the most skeptical fans over with Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) colorful journey from an underdog lawyer trying to shed his con-artist reputation as “Slippin’ Jimmy,” a name coined by his brother Chuck (Michael McKean), into the Saul Goodman viewers came to know in Breaking Bad. The show also steadily revealed the aftermath post-Breaking Bad as Jimmy went into hiding under the alias Gene Takavic, particularly in its final season. Along the way, viewers saw his relationship with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) unfold, the origins of his bond with Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) form, and his previously untold connection to doomed gangster Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), among others.

In celebration of the show’s milestones in 2025, series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, along with stars Seehorn, Mando, and Banks, all celebrated fans for their continued support of the series in a sweet video message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pics at Home (@sonypicsathome)

“Hey, everybody, Vince Gilligan here. I cannot believe it’s been ten years since Better Call Saul went on the air, and I want to thank you, the fans, for making this show the hit that it was, for watching it, for keeping it on the air,” he addressed viewers in the video posted to Instagram above.

“It makes me so happy to think that this show that we kind of went into as a lark 10 years ago wound up being this success around the world. Again, thanks to you folks.”

See what other sentiments they shared in the full video, and revisit Better Call Saul anytime on AMC+ and Netflix.

Better Call Saul, Streaming, Netflix & AMC+