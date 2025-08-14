Kid Cudi Opens Up About Cassie on ‘Today’ After Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi is continuing to support his ex-girlfriend Cassie in the aftermath of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ trial.

On the Thursday, August 14, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager noted that the rapper mentions Cassie in his new book, Cudi: The Memoir. “You wrote something really beautiful. I mean, you were huge support for her,” she stated. “But you wrote, ‘Over time, I realized,’ and this is straight from your book, ‘She was a prisoner. I just prayed one day, she would be free.'”

Bush Hager went on to ask, “Do you feel like she’s found that freedom now? And how happy are you for her if she has?” to which he replied, “I think she has, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Cudi said it “touched my heart” when Cassie tied the knot with her husband, Alex Fine, in 2019. “I was just like, ‘Yes. Yes, Cassie,'” he gushed. “And then, when I found out she was having kids, it’s like, you know, I almost shed a tear. It was just so emotional for me to just see her kind of thrive and find her happiness and peace. And it’s just a really beautiful thing.” (Cassie and Fine share three children — daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4, and a son born in May.)

Cudi and Cassie briefly dated in 2011 while she and Diddy were on a relationship break. Cudi was mentioned in Cassie’s November 2023 lawsuit against Diddy. In addition to accusing Diddy of abuse and rape, Cassie alleged that Diddy threatened to blow up Cudi’s car around the time it was set on fire in 2012, per The New York Times. (Cassie settled her lawsuit just one day after it was filed.)

Both Cudi and Cassie testified against Diddy during his trial back in May. Diddy, who denied all charges against him, was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in September 2024 and was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2.

During the trial, Cudi claimed that Cassie once called him in distress after Diddy learned of their relationship and alleged that Diddy acted like a “Marvel supervillain” when he confronted him about his car’s destruction, per CBS News.

Cudi broke his silence on the trial on the Wednesday, August 13, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing he turned down requests to testify twice before being subpoenaed. “I hated every minute of it. I did not want to do it,” he said. “But then I thought about, you know, when I was up there, you know, ‘I’m here to support Cassie.’ And, you know, Cassie is my friend. I love her, and I want to see her do well.”

He continued, “I’ve always just wanted to see her thrive and do well and be happy, because I know she was living a nightmare. And I just was there to support her. That’s what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair. It was just about, ‘Damn, I don’t want to do this,’ to being like, ‘Oh man. I got to like hold homegirl down and look out for her.'”

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.