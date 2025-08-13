Hallmark actor Jonathan Bennett took to social media on Sunday (August 10) to share an emotional video of his husband, The Real Friends of WeHo star Jaymes Vaughan, who recently underwent surgery for a condition that affected his ability to eat.

The Mean Girls star posted a video on Instagram, showing Vaughan eating an omelette at a restaurant. Over the video, he wrote, “My husband has a condition that made it impossible for him to eat without throwing up for almost his entire adult life. Yesterday, he got the procedure to open up his throat, and this is his first meal after fixing what’s called a Schatzki ring.”

Vaughan is seen tearing up as he eats his meal, saying, “I’m emotional… I’m eating!” He later asks Bennett, “Oh my God, babe. Is this what it’s like when you eat and it goes down?”

Bennett, who is known for starring in Hallmark holiday movies such as The Christmas House, The Holiday Sitter, and Happy Howlidays, opened up further about his husband’s condition in the post’s caption.

“This is the first time over the 3,400 meals I’ve sat across from him where I didn’t feel like he was fighting for his life just to get through it,” he wrote before explaining more details about Schatzki ring, which is also known as a “lower esophageal ring.”

“[It’s] a ring of tissue that forms at the lower end of the esophagus, near where it connects with the stomach. It can make eating incredibly difficult,” Bennett noted. “Sharing this in case it could help someone who has this condition but didn’t know about it for 20 years like my husband. Talk to your doctor and ask questions, you never know how much it can help your life.”

Fans and friends shared their reactions in the comments, including former Survivor winner Adam Klein, who wrote, “Wait I got diagnosed with a schatzki ring too! But my issue is chronic sore throat. Did he have a hiatal hernia? Apparently that’s what caused mine. So wonderful seeing him be able to eat normally.”

Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar, who now features on the Great American Family network, added, “Wow! I had no idea you were going through that. I’m so happy for you! 🙏”

“Being a Surgical RN, I’m familiar with the condition and procedure. So happy for him that he can now enjoy a delicious meal without worry,” added another commenter.

“No, I didn’t tear up! Leave me alone! 🥹 I’m so happy he can finally eat now and actually enjoy his food!” wrote one fan.

“Oh my goodness thank you for sharing. I might have this and will talk to my doctor about it!! So glad the surgery went well. ❤️ ,” another added.

“I’ve watched this on repeat 5x. Thank you for sharing this moment with us. ❤️,” said another.