NBC News’ Today held on to the top position in the key Adults 25-54 demo for the second week in a row after briefly losing out on the top spot to ABC News’ Good Morning America last month.

According to AdWeek, citing live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, the Today show finished in first place in the demo for the week of August 4 with an average of 553,000 viewers. This was up 3% compared to the week prior, where the show also finished first in the key demo. Today was also the only morning news program to post gains for the week just gone.

However, despite the demo victory, Today still trailed behind GMA in total viewers. For the week of August 4, Today averaged 2.379 million viewers, down -2% on the week before. The show was also down in both measured categories compared to the same week last year, losing -24% in total viewers and -27% in the demo.

In comparison, GMA averaged 2.547 million total viewers last week, which, while down -5% on the week prior, landed it in the top spot for viewership. The ABC News morning program scored 434,000 in the key demo, down by -8% on the week before. Compared to the same period last year, GMA was down by -5% in total viewers and -10% in the demo.

CBS Mornings held the third spot with 1.784 million total viewers and 327,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo. In comparison to the week before, the CBS News morning show was down -3% in total viewers and -1% in the demo. The program was also down on the same period in 2024, with a -8% drop in total viewers and -12% in the demo.

GMA is hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee, with Lara Spencer as contributor.

Meanwhile, Today is helmed by Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin (who replaced Hoda Kotb back in January), Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones.

CBS Mornings is hosted by Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil, with Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz serving as fill-ins.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am/6c, ABC

Today, Weekdays, 7am/6c, NBC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7am/6c, CBS