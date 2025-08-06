How Much Is Ryan Seacrest Making on ‘Wheel of Fortune’? His Net Worth Revealed

With his nearly two-decade career, Ryan Seacrest is certainly a household name. He has more than dipped his toe into hosting TV programs and has amassed a large fortune for himself with his numerous jobs. How much does Ryan Seacrest make from Wheel of Fortune, and what is his total net worth?

Beginning in 2002, Seacrest emerged onto the scene when he hosted American Idol. With 23 seasons under his belt, he doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. His paycheck for the ABC reboot is reported to be $12 million per season, according to multiple sources.

Seacrest branched out into radio in 2004 and currently hosts On Air With Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40. According to Forbes, he earned $15 million in 2015 for hosting both shows, though he likely makes significantly more now. Through his iHeartRadio programs, Seacrest also hosts the annual Jingle Ball event in Los Angeles.

While hosting Idol, Seacrest, 50, has taken on additional projects, including Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,, which he has hosted since 2005. The program airs annually on December 31, but it continues to contribute to his substantial net worth. According to OK! Magazine,, he earned $1 million for the gig in 2013, a figure likely to be much higher 12 years later. ABC has extended Seacrest’s contract to host the show through 2029, according to Variety.

In 2006, Seacrest joined E! to host E! News and various red carpet and NBC programs. Under his contract, he contributed to the Today Show, Olympic coverage, and other news coverage. He left in 2012 after the London Olympic Games. According to reports, Seacrest signed a three-year contract for $21 million. With his six years at the program, his salary most probably doubled.

The same year he joined E!, he launched Ryan Seacrest Productions, which produced Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It was the network’s longest and most popular reality TV show. His salary from the show has not been publicly reported, but the legacy and residuals are not something to scoff at.

In 2017, Seacrest began flying coast to coast while hosting not only American Idol but also Live! with Kelly and Ryan.. He continued hosting the program until April 2023. According to Forbes he earned $10 million per season.

Leaving Live! gave Seacrest the opportunity to host Wheel of Fortune. After Pat Sajak retired in 2024, Seacrest was a seamless fit, but came at a price. Radar Online shared that the host reportedly signed on for $28 million per season, making him one of the highest-paid people on TV.

In addition to his hosting duties, Seacrest has multiple revenue streams, including his tequila line, Casa Dragones, his work as a spokesperson for Health-Ade kombucha, and his children’s book with his sister, Meredith. He also gives back to the community through his Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

So what is Ryan Seacrest’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the TV host is worth a whopping $500 million. The site also reported that he gets a salary of $75 million per year. And Seacrest doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.