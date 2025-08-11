Another country legend has entered the world of Hallmark! On August 11, the network announced that Brad Paisley would be a part of the 16th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Of course, Paisley’s role in the Hallmark universe involves country music. The Grammy winner will be writing and performing the original music for A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, a brand-new original movie starring Hallmark favorites Kristoffer Polaha and Nikki DeLoach.

The country music superstar will also write and record the official anthem for Hallmark’s 2025 Countdown to Christmas on-air campaign. “The Hallmark Channel to me is a major part of finding the joy and the spirit of the holidays,” Paisley said in a statement. “We turn it on and leave it on in our house like Christmas tree lights or decorations, it’s a major part of the atmosphere for us. I loved the challenge of creating that same magic with this music by letting it take you to the same place that these movies and this world Hallmark has built. Can’t wait for you to hear what all we’ve done. Also, knowing the Opry is the setting for one of these movies is very inspiring.”

Production on A Grand Ole Opry Christmas will begin later this month at iconic locations, including the Grand Ole Opry House. The holiday movie will feature familiar artists from the Opry.

This is the “She’s Everything” singer’s first Hallmark project, but he’s had a connection to the network for years. His wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, has starred in a number of Hallmark movies, from The Christmas Train to A Nashville Christmas Carol.

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and Hallmark will launching an exclusive collection of Hallmark and Opry cobranded products, including greeting cards, apparel, accessories, jewelry, and gifts.

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, 2025, Hallmark Channel