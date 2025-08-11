It’s been an explosive few episodes during Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. The ripple effects from the family weekend to the Ozarks are still being felt after Steven McBee Jr.‘s on-and-off ex Calah Jackson made a dramatic exit from the trip coming off a drunken war of words — not to mention teasing during the confessional that she had dirt on the McBee family.

At this point, it’s not common knowledge that Steven’s dad Steve was under investigation by the FBI for crop insurance fraud. Meanwhile, Cole is on thin ice with the way he treated his pregnant girlfriend, Kacie Adkison, although he did get some brownie points from a babymoon trip to Estes Park, Colorado.

Feeling the weight of keeping the business afloat and a breakup, Steven plans a “work” boys trip to Nashville. This is two weeks before his brother, Jesse, is set to get married to longtime girlfriend Alli Ventresca. The bachelor party takes an interesting turn when a mysterious pair of women’s boots has Steven and Jesse wondering who spent the night.

As shown in TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, it looked like quite the evening. There are cans and open pizza boxes. “Oh no,” Steven says, surveying the mess in the kitchen. It’s by the island where he discovers some women’s boots. While all this debauchery was going on in Music City, Kacie was posing for her maternity shoot photos.

Steven’s investigation of who these boots belong to continues, starting with Jesse’s room. “These aren’t yours, are they?” Steven asks. Jesse tells him no. “I guess keep working your way upstairs,” he says. After checking others off the list, the process of elimination leads him to Cole’s room. Cole’s someone who does have a history of wilding out under the influence of alcohol and past drinking.

Was Cole unfaithful to Kacie? Viewers will get the answer during the August 11 episode, “Nashville Hot,” of The McBee Dynasty. Also, sure to create some fireworks in this hour, Galyna Saltkovska comes to town, but is she the only Russian there? What have you been thinking of this season of The McBee Dynasty? Let us know in the comments below.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Mondays, 9/8c, Bravo (Next Day on Peacock)