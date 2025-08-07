Could Todd Chrisley’s Mom Star on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’? Her Surprising Answer

After his prison release, Todd Chrisley is setting his sights on finding the perfect partner for his mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley.

“I look pretty good to be 80, but you know what? I’m not advertising,” Faye said on the Wednesday, August 6, episode of Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast. Todd expressed his desire to get his mom on a dating app, to which she said, “You go ahead and put yourself on a dating site. I’m not.”

While Faye wasn’t a fan of the dating app idea, Julie suggested that her mother-in-law join a popular reality dating series. “She might be on The Golden Bachelorette,” Julie exclaimed.

Todd loved the idea, adding, “Mama, we could put you on there!”

Faye, however, has no interest in joining Bachelor Nation. “No. You’re not putting me nowhere,” she declared. “I’m resigning, I’m through.”

Todd continued to hype up the idea, telling his mother, “You could be the Golden Bachelorette, and then you’d have like 12 men.”

Faye didn’t budge. “I didn’t even watch the first ones, and I’m certainly not gonna be on one for somebody to watch my stupid s**t. No, I’m not,” she said, going on to joke, “I can’t even take care of one, let alone 12.”

The Golden Bachelorette debuted on ABC last year and followed former Golden Bachelor contestant Joan Vassos as she looked for love amongst a group of older, single men. The show’s debut season ended with Vassos accepting a proposal from her winner, Chock Chapple.

Faye was previously married to Todd’s father, Gene Chrisley, until he died in 2012. Along with Todd, the couple shared sons Randy and Derrick, the latter of whom died as an infant in 1971.

Faye is no stranger to reality TV, as she starred on all 10 seasons of Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2023. The series saw Todd and his family navigate day-to-day ups and downs while living an over-the-top lifestyle.

Faye also guest-starred on several episodes of Savannah and Chase Chrisley‘s spinoff reality series, Growing Up Chrisley, which ran for four seasons from 2019 to 2022. She will also appear on the upcoming show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which will document the family’s fight to release Todd and Julie from prison and the couple’s life after returning home.

Todd and Julie received pardons from President Donald Trump back in May. The pair previously served multi-year jail sentences after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.