HGTV Couples Share a Surprising ‘Rock the Block’ Filming Fact

Not all HGTV stars have the same experience filming Rock the Block, especially when it comes to where they reside during the show’s production.

While some fans may assume the show’s cast stay in the city where the season is set for the entirety of filming, HGTV couples Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt revealed that they each traveled to and from home several times during their respective Rock the Block seasons.

“When we did Rock the Block, it was during COVID and we were filming Season 2 of our show,” Brian explained to the Kalamas on the Saturday, August 2, episode of their The Deals & Aloha podcast. “So, we were flying back and forth to Atlanta, filming Rock the Block, getting on a red-eye, coming home, filming our show for a couple days, back for Rock the Block. I was like, ‘Whoa, this is insane.'”

Brian and Mika’s commute was short compared to Tristyn and Kamohai’s, as the two reside in Hawaii. “That was literally us,” Kamohai shared. “We were filming Rock the Block, fly home, film our show for three days, jump back on a plane, fly up, film Rock the Block. So, we did that whole thing and it is a lot.”

Tristyn and Kamohai competed on Season 6 of Rock the Block, which was set in Grantsville, Utah, and aired earlier this year. Brian and Mika won the show’s second season, set in Paulding County, Georgia, back in 2021.

Rock the Block sees pairs of HGTV stars go head-to-head in a competition to add the most value to an entire home over the course of a few weeks. The team that secures the highest appraisal for their home wins.

The two couples are also known for their other HGTV series. Brian and Mika have hosted 100 Day Dream Home since 2020 and have appeared on competition shows such as Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge and 100 Day Hotel Challenge. Tristyn and Kamohai premiered their series, Renovation Aloha, on HGTV last year.

On the podcast, Tristyn went on to ask her fellow couple if they would ever want to return for a second season on Rock the Block. While Mika joked that she would need “therapy” to do so, Brian said he’s down to take home another win.

“I would do it again. I love competition,” he said. “Yes, we won the first time, but I’m not scared of losing, so I would do it again.”

Tristyn agreed, saying that Kamohai “would do it again right now, in a second.”

For Mika, she said that she doesn’t think she and Brian “could top” the feeling of winning Rock the Block Season 2. “It’s like, once you’ve done it, you’ve had that moment, we survived it,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘I don’t read my books backwards and I’m not doing that again.’ That chapter is done, written.”