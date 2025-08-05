Home Town Takeover star Erin Napier is celebrating her 40th birthday later this month and isn’t fretting about her “forehead wrinkles.”

The HGTV fan favorite took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (August 4), sharing a close-up, makeup-free selfie. “Yall are we out here caring about forehead wrinkles?” she captioned the pic. “I’m turning 40 this month and I think… we should all decide we don’t care.”

Erin turns 40 on August 30, while her husband and Home Town co-star Ben Napier turns 42 on September 24. When Ben celebrated his own milestone 40th birthday in 2023, Erin shared a heartfelt message, noting how she wants to be just like him.

“Lordy lordy, Big Ben is 40! He and my daddy both had milestone birthdays this week!” Erin wrote alongside a photo of Ben and her dad Phil, who turned 70 around the same time. “I want to be like you, @scotsman.co: never looking back or feeling sad about our youth getting further away, but always feeling so grateful for right now.”

She also praised Ben’s weight loss, saying, “You’ve worked so hard this year to rehab your shoulder and transformed yourself in the process. The girls and I are so thankful for you. Here’s to 50 more birthdays together. I love you!”

Erin and Ben tied the knot in November 2008 and went on to have two children together, daughters Helen (7) and Mae (4). The family recently enjoyed a trip to Scotland, tracing Ben’s ancestry. Erin shared plenty of photos from the trip on social media, writing, “Seeing [Ben’s] homeland with my Scotsman.”

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see how Ben surprises Erin for her 40th birthday. Last year, for her 39th, he transformed their basement into an old school movie theater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

“For my birthday, [Ben] always finds some way to gift me the ungiftable: time. This year, he gave me time travel to my childhood,” Erin wrote at the time. “For months he’s been secretly buying a massive collection of DVDs. Movies we loved as kids, movies we loved in college, movies we want to watch with our girls.”

She continued, “And he secretly had a little movie theatre installed in the basement. In the last couple weekends we’ve gotten to travel back to childhood with Helen and Mae in this small way. ❤️”