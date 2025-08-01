HGTV’s Ben Napier Shares Steamy Photo of Wife Erin – Fans React

Erin and Ben Napier
Erin Napier Instagram

HGTV star Ben Napier has been enjoying showing off photos on his 35mm film camera on Instagram, and his latest snap of wife Erin Napier had his followers going crazy.

The Home Town host took to his Instagram page on Wednesday (July 30), sharing a black-and-white photo of Erin as she lounged by a swimming pool. Ben pretty much let the picture speak for itself, writing just one word in the caption, “Smokeshow.”

Fans agreed with Ben’s assessment, with many calling Erin “hot” and others saying she resembled a Hollywood starlet.

“Looks like a vintage photo of a movie star. Very Palm Beach. Great photo!!” wrote one commenter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

“This looks old school Hollywood!” said another.

“Sorry, but you are so Hott !!!” another added.

Another wrote, “Stunning 🤩 ❤️❤️❤️”

“She’s so pretty 😍😍,” one fan commented.

Others praised the love Ben and Erin have for each other, with one user writing, “I love how you guys love each other. Your girls are growing up learning what love really is❤️.”

“Pure love, true and unforgettable love,” said another.

“I love your love!” another added.

“The love we all want,” said one user.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

Erin Napier Shares Update on Husband Ben's 'Destroyed' Ankle After Scotland Trip
Related

Erin Napier Shares Update on Husband Ben's 'Destroyed' Ankle After Scotland Trip

Earlier in the week, Ben shared more photos taken on his film camera, posting snaps from a beach trip with his wife and kids. The Home Town Takeover stars share two young daughters, Helen, 7, and Mae, 4.

Erin also touched on the summer holidays on her own Instagram page, writing, “How do we stop the clock so school never starts back? anyone else soaking up this time with your kids like raisin bran in whole milk?”

The beloved HGTV couple spent the summer in Scotland, exploring Ben’s heritage. Erin shared several photos from the trip on social media, including Ben rocking a kilt, visiting a castle, and hiking in the Scottish Highlands.

“Ben living his Scottish dreams, a highlight reel,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of her husband having the time of his life.

