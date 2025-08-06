“I think that ship has sailed,” Andrew Dabb, who served as the last showrunner of Supernatural, admits when it comes to the spinoff that wasn’t picked up, Wayward Sisters.

Season 13 of the beloved CW-turned-WB series included a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff, with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) friends and fellow hunters Jody (Kim Rhodes) and Donna (Briana Buckmaster) and a new generation — Claire (Kathryn Newton), Alex (Katherine Ramdeen), Patience (Clark Backo), and Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip). The episode aired in January 2018, then in May of that year, it was announced it would not be moving forward.

When we spoke with Andrew Dabb about what could have been in the original series finale ending, if not for COVID shutting down production, we also had to ask about Wayward Sisters — especially once he mentioned that the pilot script he and Robert Berens wrote for it “is really good.”

“I really do wish Wayward Sisters would’ve gone forward. We spent a lot of time building up to it,” he lamented. “Bob Berens, who really did the lion’s share of the work on it, did an amazing job. Those actors were amazing. It just didn’t work out for us. But I certainly think there were more stories to tell there.”

If Wayward Sisters had happened, “for me, the important thing was, in some ways, it was a little bit back to basics for Supernatural because you had this group of people, they weren’t going to necessarily be dealing with angels and demons, at least certainly not right away,” Dabb shared with us. “That was very much kind of Sam and Dean’s bailiwick.”

And so with Wayward Sisters, “We wanted to focus on monsters. We wanted focus on kind of back to basics. And then the other thing that you’d have there, which you didn’t have on Supernatural as much — you did in bits and pieces — was the formation of this team, which I thought was really cool and a process we had started,” he continued. “And then we were going to get into alternate realities, which, at this point now, they’ve been done so many times. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to see another story with alternate realities ever again.’ But at that point in time, they were still new enough. We were like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting. We could do something with that.’ I mean, there’s a reason we had Chuck [Rob Benedict‘s God] destroy all our alternate realities in the Supernatural season finale, because I’m like, ‘I think we’ve seen enough of that. I think we’ve definitely seen enough of that.'”

Would you have watched a Wayward Sisters show? What would you have wanted it to be? Let us know in the comments section below.

For a deep-dive into 20 years of Supernatural, from behind-the-scenes scoop to exclusive cast interviews, photos, and fan stories, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, available on newsstands and for order online at Supernatural.TVGM2025.com.