Family really is forever when it comes to the stars of Showtime’s former series Shameless, as some cast members recently reunited for a summer gathering.

In a photo posted to Shanola Hampton‘s Instagram, the star who played Veronica “V” Fisher posed together with her onscreen husband Steve Howey, who played Kevin “Kev” Ball, and fellow costars Noel Fisher, Cameron Monaghan, and Isidora Goreshter. “Still summering!” Hampton captioned the photo, which saw the group donning sunglasses against the bright outdoor setting.

Goreshter, who played Svetlana in the series, also posted the image on her account with the caption, “No ordinary love.”

For fans of Shameless, which ran for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021, reunions like this aren’t entirely uncommon, but certainly a welcome sight. About a week before the group photo posting, Hampton shared an image of herself alongside Goreshter and Fisher with the caption, “Still and forever family! @noelfisher @isidora❤️❤️❤️.”

Of course, the sweet photo reunites fan-favorite ship, Gallavich, which was portrayed onscreen by Monaghan and Fisher on-and-off throughout the show’s run. Monaghan was the third-eldest Gallagher sibling, Ian, and Fisher played Mickey Milkovich. Meanwhile, Hampton and Howey played an onscreen couple that briefly became a trio with Goreshter’s Svetlana.

The last time most fans saw a large number of the cast reunite was during the 2023 actors’ strike, in which the team hit the picket line together.

For those less familiar with the show, Shameless followed the Gallaghers, a family from the South Side of Chicago held together by eldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) as patriarch Frank (William H. Macy) stumbled through daily life drunk and disorderly. Kev and V were the neighbors next door to the Gallaghers, making them essential players in the story of this rag-tag group.

While the show may have ended years ago, this reunion is sure to bring on the warm and fuzzy feelings, and perhaps even spark a rewatch of the series. Let us know what you think of the stars’ sweet reunion in the comments section.

