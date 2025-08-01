Televangelist Joel Osteen Reveals Devastating Family Loss

Joel Osteen is grieving the loss of his mother, Dolores ‘Dodie’ Osteen, who passed away at 91 years old earlier this week.

The 62-year-old televangelist took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 30), where he revealed the news alongside a photo of him and his mother smiling. In the caption, he shared a statement on behalf of himself, his wife, Victoria, and the rest of his family.

“It is with a heavy heart that Victoria and I, along with our family, announce the passing of our cherished mother and grandmother, Dolores ‘Dodie’ Osteen,” he wrote. “She was the beloved matriarch of Lakewood Church, an inspiration to millions of people around the world, and a faithful servant of God.”

He continued, “Known as ‘Mama Dodie’ to the entire Lakewood family, together, we celebrate her amazing life and lasting legacy. She passed of natural causes, peacefully at her home. She was 91 years old.”

Dolores and her late husband, John Osteen (Joel’s father), co-founded Lakewood Church, the evangelical Pentecostal and Word of Faith megachurch located in Houston, Texas. Joel now serves as the senior pastor of Lakewood, with Victoria as co-pastor.

In addition, Dolores frequently appeared on her husband’s self-titled television program, The John Osteen Show, which ran for 16 years and was broadcast to millions in the U.S. and nearly 50 countries weekly.

The passing comes a year and a half after the shocking shooting at Lakewood Church, where a 36-year-old woman opened fire with an AR-15 inside the church before being shot and killed by two off-duty police officers. The woman’s 7-year-old son and a man were wounded in the incident; both survived.

Fans and friends shared their condolences in the comments of Joel’s Instagram post, with one commenter writing, “I am truly without words. She made my family, my wife, in fact all of us who have lost our own mothers feel as though she stepped in as a sacred surrogate.”

“What a wonderful woman. We honor her life and legacy,” said another.

“We loved momma Dodie so much. Our hearts and prayers are with you all, Joel ❤️,” another added.

Another wrote, “So sorry to hear this. My most heartfelt condolences to you, the entire Osteen family, and Lakewood Church. We love you and are praying for you.”

“I had the honor of meeting To Pastor Dodie, an exemplary wife, mother, and grandmother. A great woman of God, may God comfort her entire family,” said one user.