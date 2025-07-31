Lindsie Chrisley is estranged from her family and will not appear in their new reality show The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, but she’s still name-dropped in the trailer.

“We’ve had our own family members betray us,” Grayson Chrisley says in the sneak peek, which was released on July 31. A headline then pops up that reads: “Lindsie Chrisley told FBI she was ‘truly afraid’ of her father Todd’s violence, harassment, and blackmail after he threatened to leak her sex tape.”

“The prosecutor read the letter Lindsie wrote, and we’re no longer family,” Savannah Chrisley adds. “Lose our last name.” (It turns out Lindsie appears to have done just that, as she now uses her boyfriend’s last name in her Instagram bio, although her handle is still @LindsieChrisley).

Another betrayal mentioned? Todd Chrisley‘s former business partner, who appears via a headline that says, “Todd Chrisley had gay affair with business partner who helped him commit fraud, trial hears: Scorned lover tipped off feds to Chrisley’s ‘crimes’ after fling ended.”

The explosive trailer also features a bombshell moment where Savannah discusses her falling out with brother Chase Chrisley amid their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s prison sentences.

Referencing Chase’s January arrest, she says, “Chase is not Chase. It’s literally a blank shell. He needs help. There’s part of me that’s so afraid he’s going to die. I literally don’t even want to try to have a relationship with him. With my parents gone, our household is completely divided. I told my parents, ‘I don’t know if it can ever be repaired, honestly.'”

Plus, see Todd and Julie reunite for the first time after prison and the joke he made about their first night together, as well as much more, in the full trailer above.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Premiere, Monday, September 1, 8/7c, Lifetime