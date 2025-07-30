Fans Are Crushing on David Muir After His Latest Instagram Pic

David Muir cemented himself as a TV news crush with one of his most recent Instagram uploads.

The ABC World News Tonight host shared a picturesque snap of himself smiling while driving a boat via Instagram on Sunday, July 27. “Is it really nearly august already 🛶,” he captioned the snap, in which he sported a navy polo shirt and black sunglasses for his day out on the water.

Celebrities and fans flooded the post’s comments with their love for the photo. “Hello @gq,” Kelly Ripa wrote, to which Monica Lewinsky replied, “😂😂😂… but also yes!❤️🔥🙌.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon dropped several fire emojis in the comments section, while one fan wrote, “The camera loves you …and we do too! 😉.”

“What a stud. Wish I was the wheel 🙋🏼‍♀️,” another user quipped, while one person shared, “Love him.. easy on the eyes & brilliant ❤️.” Someone else gushed, “Handsome, intelligent, kind etc. Too many adjectives. Thank you for sharing!!”

Adding to the compliments, another user posted, “Pretty fly for a news guy 😎.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Muir (@davidmuirabc)

Several commenters also pointed out the Instagram pics highlighted Muir’s resemblance to John F. Kennedy Jr. “You look like JFK Jr in this photo,” one person noted, while another added, “Wow! Looking very JFK JRish.”

Referring to American Love Story star Paul Kelly, a different user wrote, “Hey Muir, you favor John Jr. a lot more than the fella portraying him in Ryan Murphy biopic (sans chest and other tats too) @gq.”

Muir followed up his thirst trap pic by celebrating his Live with Kelly and Mark guest hosting gig on Wednesday, July 30. “Youve always got my back @kellyripa so fun this morning – @livekellyandmark,” he captioned a backstage Instagram snap of himself and Ripa walking arm in arm.

Ripa made headlines earlier this month for gushing over Muir’s good looks on Live, dubbing her friend, “Commander Handsome,” per multiple outlets. Referring to the show’s new office location, she joked, “We have unfettered access to David in this building. Sometimes we just go up and stare at him and he doesn’t even know we’re there.”

Ripa went on to admit to Muir, “I have some very indecent photos of me standing in front of your picture that I can’t show on the air because they told me it was not suitable for broadcast.”

Muir previously joked that he enjoys the attention from fans in a May interview with People, sharing, “People will forward TikTok videos, but only because they are laughing out loud at them and making fun of me and saying, ‘When did you become Daddy?’ So I don’t know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I’ll take it as a compliment, I think.”

He joked, “So maybe it’s lost on me, but I guess Daddy’s better than the alternative.”