Todd Chrisley Shocks Julie Chrisley by Admitting He Was Turned Off by Her Post-Prison Hair

While Todd Chrisley was happy to reunite with his wife, Julie Chrisley, after their prison releases, he was not too pleased about her hair color.

The couple continued to open up about their post-prison lives on the Wednesday, July 23, episode of their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, during which Todd brought up how Julie was photographed sporting dark hair with gray roots shortly after their return home.

Calling the photo “horrible,” Julie said, “You know what? The way I flipped that is look at me now. Now, a lot of people think I look even better because that horrible picture was out there to begin with.”

Todd went on to joke that his wife had “to go nowhere but up” with her look after, much to her displeasure. “I mean, I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw you, when I got out of that car, I started thinking about going back. But then I thought, ‘Let me embrace this. This is a moment.'”

Julie’s jaw dropped at her husband’s confession. “Are you kidding me right now?” she stated.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star was spotted out and about in Nashville, Tennessee, just one day after being released from federal prison, where she was serving two and a half years on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

In his defense, Todd noted that he’s “never” seen Julie with dark hair throughout their entire relationship. “I know that, Todd, but I didn’t have any choice,” she retorted.

Todd and Julie were released from prison after receiving pardons from President Donald Trump back in May. The reality stars were previously found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and began serving multi-year prison sentences in January 2023.

Julie shared more about her prison hair journey on Wednesday’s podcast, revealing that a fellow inmate who once touched up her hair was released just two months after Julie arrived. “She did my hair one time before she left. So then I was like, ‘What am I going to do?'” she shared. “Well, you have box hair color. Even though there is a quote-unquote salon, it is a box hair color that you buy in the commissary, and then you get your hair done.”

Julie initially used brown hair dye to cover up her gray roots. Eventually, she decided to stop dying her hair completely. “[I was like], ‘I’m not going to color my hair anymore. And then by the time I leave, all this color will be growing off my hair and it’ll make it easier for [my stylist] Tyler to fix it,'” she said. “And in my mind, that’s what I was going to do. I was just letting it grow. And everybody, even my friends there were like, ‘You need to do something with your hair.’ I was like, ‘I don’t care. I’m letting it grow out so that when I get home, it will be good.'”

Julie noted that it was “really hard to be good blonde in prison, especially when you have gray like what I have,” adding, “I needed to put color on my hair and then a highlight. Well, that was a little too much for prison, like, you’re asking a lot from a box hair color. So, that’s why it was that color.”

She also said that she hadn’t planned on stepping out before getting her hair done but was urged by their daughter, Savannah, to join her on a trip to the butcher. Fox News shared the photo of Julie sporting her two-toned hair during the errands run on May 29.

Julie went back to blonde shortly after, as she posed with freshly-dyed hair for photos with fans last month.