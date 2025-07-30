Vince McMahon in ‘Horrific’ Car Crash at ‘Same Time’ Hulk Hogan Died

Get Ready to Rumble For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our WWE Newsletter:

Ex-WWE chief Vince McMahon was involved in a high-speed car crash last Thursday (July 24) around 9 am, the same time pro-wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is believed to have passed away.

According to the crash report obtained by TMZ, the incident happened in Connecticut on Thursday morning when McMahon’s 2024 Bentley rammed into the back of a 2023 BMW 430 and collided with a median wooden-beam guardrail. Debris from the accident landed on the left side of the two-lane highway, causing a third vehicle to crash.

The impact caused the airbags to be deployed on McMahon’s Bentley and the BMW. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, and nobody was injured in the collision, though all three vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

Barbara Doran, the woman driving the BMW, later took to Facebook to share photos from the crash and explain her side of the story. “Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled,” she wrote.

She continued, “Vince McMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway. I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards.”

Doran added that an “unmarked state trooper” had been following the 79-year-old McMahon as he “sped in and out of cars down the highway.”

“Both front wheels of McMahon’s Bentley were sheared off and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury,” she added. “The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me.”

Per TMZ, McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. He is scheduled to appear in court late next month.

Hogan, who played a significant role in the success and popularity of McMahon’s WWE, died on Thursday morning following a medical emergency at his home in Clearwater, Florida. McMahon paid tribute to the Hulkster on social media later that day.

“Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world,” McMahon wrote on X. “He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.”

McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE in June 2022 following allegations of sexual misconduct and hush-money payments. However, he returned to the company just six months later, overseeing content development. In January 2024, following further reports of sexual assault from former WWE employee Janel Grant, McMahon resigned from WWE and its parent company, TKO.