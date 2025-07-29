Benito Skinner‘s Prime Video series Overcompensating won over viewers when it premiered with all eight episodes in May. The show, which is loosely based on Skinner’s own life, tells the story of Benny (Skinner), who’s navigating his first year of college as a closeted former athlete.

The season ended on quite a bombshell cliffhanger after Benny confronted his closest female friend Carmen (Wally Baram) for kissing his crush Miles (Rish Shah). Amid the confrontation, Carmen accidentally outed Benny in front of his sister Grace (Mary Beth Barone) and Miles, who walked in and heard the conversation.

So, will the show return to address what happens next? Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Will Overcompensating return for Season 2?

So far, the show has not been officially renewed, but Vernon Sanders, the head of TV at Amazon MGM Studios, gave a reassuring update on July 28.

“We haven’t announced the renewal quite yet, but we’re excited by the results we’ve seen of [We Were Liars], and we’ve been excited by what we’ve seen with Motorheads and Overcompensating, as well,” he told Variety. “Each show has a really passionate fanbase, and we’ve been really pleased by the completion rates of Motorheads and Overcompensating, so we’re going to be in conversations with all three.”

He also confirmed that, like Motorheads and We Were Liars, a Season 2 writers room is already in the works for Overcompensating. “We’ll hope to have renewal announcements soon on some, if not all, of those shows,” he added.”

When does Overcompensating Season 2 premiere?

Since there’s no official renewal yet, the show does not have a Season 2 premiere date at this time.

Who is in the Overcompensating Season 2 cast?

The full cast list has not been confirmed, but it’s expected that Skinner, Baram, Shah, and Barone will return to reprise their roles if the show comes back. Adam DiMarco will likely also return as Grace’s boyfriend, Peter.

Season 1 featured guest appearances from Connie Britton and Kyle MacLachlan as Benny and Grace’s parents, Kathryn and John. Holmes also appeared as Hailee Matthews, Carmen’s roommate.

What will happen in Overcompensating Season 2?

The new season will likely explore the aftermath of Benny being outed. As Skinner told TV Insider, “I think there’s going to be some beautiful healing in the future if we’re allowed to do it, and even more problems.” Specifically, he noted that there’s a lot of healing that needs to take place between Benny and Carmen.

Overcompensating, Season 1, All episodes streaming now, Prime Video