MSNBC Sets Date for Live Fan Event: How to See Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough & More

MSNBC is bringing back its daylong live-event series, MSNBCLive ’25: This Is Who We Are, for the second year in a row, this time to be held on October 11 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Tickets for the event, which features various MSNBC on-screen talent taking part in in-depth interactive discussions and interviews, go on sale today, Tuesday (July 29), starting at $100.

Read below to find out what else you need to know about this year’s event.

Who Is Taking Part?

This year’s event will see the return of primetime stars Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, and Lawrence O’Donnell, alongside Chris Hayes, Ari Melber, Stephanie Ruhle, Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, Ali Velshi, and Katy Tur.

Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski will also be joining for the first time, in addition to Jacob Soboroff and Nicolle Wallace.

What Can Fans Expect?

The event will be divided into two sessions, one in the morning from 11 am to 1 pm ET, and one in the evening from 5:30 to 7:30 pm ET.

The morning session will feature interviews and panels with Wallace, Scarborough, Brzezinski, Hayes, Menendez, Sanders Townsend, Steele, and more. Meanwhile, the evening session will feature Maddow, O’Donnell, Psaki, Melber, Ruhle, Ali Velshi, and more.

There will also be a Capstone Lunch featuring Wallace and Brzezinski in a conversation focused on ‘Know Your Value.’ Additionally, Soboroff will be in conversation with Tur.

The event will be capped off with a Capstone Dinner featuring Maddow in conversation with Psaki, Ruhle in discussion with special guests, and more.

“If there’s one thing we learned last year, it’s that there’s an undeniable electricity and connection that fills the air when the MSNBC community comes together in one room,” Luke Russert, host and creative director of MSNBC Live said in a statement.

He continued, “MSNBCLive ’25 is yet another moment for us to bring together our loyal MSNBC viewers to connect with one another, engage in powerful conversations, and foster a unique sense of community needed now more than ever.”

How Can Fans Watch?

The event will air on MSNBC at a later date (yet to be announced). The network claimed that more than 1 million viewers tuned into last year’s event, with over 4,000 people in attendance.

What Is The Purpose?

The MSNBCLive event was created as a way to connect to the network’s audience and build potential new revenue streams. The event is of particular importance this year as it follows significant changes at NBCUniversal, which will be folded into the new, publicly traded company Versant (formerly SpinCo).

The media conglomerate is dividing its broadcasting offerings, with NBC, Peacock, and Bravo remaining part of the original brand. Meanwhile, its cable networks, including E!, USA Network, Syfy, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, and Golf Channel, will move to Versant.