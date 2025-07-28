‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Hit in the Face While Performing on Stage: Fan React

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

One fan got a little too rowdy at Luke Bryan‘s most recent concert.

The American Idol judge took to the stage at the North Dakota State Fair on Saturday, July 26. While performing his song “Country Girl,” the singer was hit in the face by a ball thrown by one of the show’s audience members.

“Poor @Luke Bryan got hit in the face during his encore 😅carried on like a champ though,” one TikTok user captioned a clip of the incident on Sunday, July 27. In the concert footage, Bryan appears to interact with someone in the crowd, lifting his left hand before the ball comes flying at his head.

Looking visibly annoyed after being hit, Bryan took a brief second to regroup before quickly picking up where he left off in the song.

Fans expressed their disappointment over the concertgoer’s actions in the captions of the TikTok post. “If this were me, I’d have stopped the music, then announce that the first 5 people to point the person out that threw that in my face will get free tickets on my dime to a concert of their choice, then have security bring the guilty person on stage,” one person wrote.

“Whoever that was ruined the whole concert bc he stopped so early😔,” another user wrote, while a third commenter stated, “And this is why we probably dont get better concerts at the fair. I f**king hate people. there is no excuse for this.”

One user even said that they “would have walked off the stage and been done singing” if they were in Bryan’s shoes.

According to local news outlet KFYR-TV, sheriff’s deputies were spotted moving in the direction the object came from in the crowd. It is unknown if any attendees were removed from the venue.

Per a later update, police have not yet identified the person who threw the ball and have not begun a criminal investigation into the incident, as no victim complaints have been filed.

KFYR-TV also shared the concert clip via X, prompting more social media reactions from fans. “I hope someone faces appropriate charges. This has to stop,” one person wrote, while another shared, “Get the mosh pit under control @NDStateFair….That’s total BS! This is not the way to get top name entertainers….Gonna get a bad reputation.”

Bryan, for his part, has not publicly addressed the situation.