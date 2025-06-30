Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol has already been confirmed for a new season in 2026, but which celebrities will be sitting behind the judges’ table? That’s the burning question, of course, as ABC has not announced who will be on the panel for Season 24.

Ever since the show moved from Fox to ABC in 2018, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been judges. They’ve both completed eight seasons behind the table. For Seasons 16 to 22, they were joined by Katy Perry. For Season 23, the “Roar” singer was replaced by Carrie Underwood.

While many fans love seeing Richie and Bryan as judges, others are ready for a fresh start with some new faces. Some names that have been tossed around include Jon Bon Jovi and Jelly Roll, who have both worked on the show as guest mentors in the past.

Bryan has not addressed his future with the show. Ahead of Season 23, he admitted that he wasn’t sure about his fate for quite some time, noting that Disney was keeping “tightlipped” about its decisions.

“We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back,” he shared with Billboard in July 2024. “I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.” It’s unclear if that’s the case again this summer or if Bryan himself is still making up his mind about what he wants to do.

But we want to know your thoughts! When we asked, readers had a lot to say about whether Underwood should come back for Season 29, and now we want insight into how you all feel about Bryan. Should he return as a judge for a ninth time, or is it time for him to move on? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.