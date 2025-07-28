Julian McMahon would have turned 57 on July 27, and his daughter marked the occasion by posting a tribute to him on her Instagram Story.

“Dad, Happy birthday,” she wrote, along with a photo of them hugging. There will never be enough words to describe how much I miss you. And somehow, even less that capture how deeply I love you. All I know is that I’ll miss you and love you forever.”

McMahon, who was known for roles in Nip/Tuck, FBI: Most Wanted, and more, died on July 2. He had privately been battling cancer before his death

The actor’s wife, Kelly, was the one to break the news to the public. “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” she said. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon married Kelly in 2014. He previously tied the knot with Dannii Minogue in 1994, but they were only married for just over a year before ending things. In 1999, he wed Brooke Burns, whom he shares Madison with. The exes divorced in 2001.

In honor of McMahon’s birthday, a post to his official Instagram account urged his followers to sign a petition that would help protect the Tasman Sea in his native Australia. “In memory of Julian’s birthday today, please consider joining @sirdavidattenborough in signing the petition to protect the Tasman sea @saveourmarinelifeaus (link in bio),” the post said, along with a photo of McMahon on the beach.