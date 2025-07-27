Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams performing at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in New Orleans on February 3, 2013

Make us lose our breath! As she finished her Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 26, Beyoncé staged a Destiny’s Child reunion with former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Footage from the concert shows Beyoncé disappearing under the stage before reemerging with the other members of the 2000s-era girl group. “Destiny’s Child, b****,” Beyoncé told the crowd.

The trio launched into a performance of “Lose My Breath” before segueing into Beyoncé’s track “Energy” — even participating in the viral Mute Challenge during that song — and then treated fans to a “Bootylicious” reprise, per People.

“Give it up for Destiny’s Child!” Queen Bey said at the end of the reunion.

Destiny’s Child reunite at the final COWBOY CARTER Tour show in Las Vegas tonight. #COWBOYCARTERTour pic.twitter.com/2K7qZP4Cea — COWBOY CARTER Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) July 27, 2025

Fans raved about the surprise reunion on social media and in the press.

“Truly amazing,” one X user wrote. “I hope, after the tour, the ladies start working on their next album. It is time! Michelle and Kelly, Beyoncé, we ready.”

Another fan said, “That was the best part of the entire tour.”

And one spectator told USA Today, “I can’t believe I saw that with my own eyes. We literally just saw so much of Beyoncé’s history onstage just now — her past, her present, and her future.”

Beyoncé last performed with Rowland and Williams during a Coachella performance in 2018, though the trio did reunite with fellow Destiny’s Child alums LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett backstage at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

Destiny’s Child lit up the Billboard charts between 1998 and 2005, releasing two No. 1 albums and 4 No. 1 songs. All five of their studio albums have gone Platinum; 2001’s Survivor went Platinum four times over, and 1998’s The Writing’s on the Wall did so eight times over. The group also won two consecutive Grammy Award in the Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal category, one for “Say My Name” and another for “Survivor.”

Williams returned to the spotlight recently as a star of the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her. Rowland, meanwhile, got another career boost last year with a lead role in the Netflix legal thriller film Mea Culpa.