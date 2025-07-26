Khaaaaaan! The new Star Trek audio series about the iconic villain has added a couple franchise legends to its voice cast.

As announced at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con Star Trek Universe panel, the scripted podcast series Star Trek: Khan will release its first episode on September 8, 2025, in celebration of Star Trek Day. The panel also revealed that Star Trek veterans George Takei and Tim Russ (Voyager) are reprising their roles as Captain Sulu and Ensign Tuvok, respectively.

Naveen Andrews voices the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh, exploring his complex psyche and the depths of his anger, ambition and pain. Wrenn Schmidt voices Lieutenant Marla McGivers, a former Starfleet historian who followed Khan into exile on Ceti Alpha V, and Sonya Cassidy voices Dr. Rosalind Lear. Supporting voice cast includes Olli Haaskivi as Delmonda, Maury Sterling as Ivan, Mercy Malick as Ursula, and Zuri Washington as Madot.

History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss. But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well?

Star Trek: Khan explores the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan’s descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain seen in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. New episodes will be available weekly on Mondays through November 3, wherever you get your podcasts.

Star Trek: Khan is based on a story by Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan writer and director Nicholas Meyer. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the podcast. The audio series is produced by CBS’ Eye Podcast Productions Inc., Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Kirsten Beyer, Molly Barton, Carly Migliori, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth, and Rod Roddenberry. Robyn Johnson serves as co-executive producer, and the podcast was directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Realm serves as the production studio for the series.