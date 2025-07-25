Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets pulled back the curtain on the Duggar family and their ties to the Institute in Basic Life Principles. Amy Duggar opened up about her complicated family and witnessing her family members adhering to strict rules and beliefs imposed by the Christian fundamentalist group.

The first season turned the spotlight on IBLP and exposed shocking secrets of the cult-like organization. Now, Shiny Happy People is back for Season 2 and focuses its attention on the dark side of Teen Mania, America’s largest evangelical youth organization at one point. Duggar appears in the first episode to help “bridge the gap” between Seasons 1 and 2. Given the success of Shiny Happy People, could a third season be on the way?

“I already have sent a message to the director, and I’m like, ‘I’ll see you on Season 3. How can I bridge the gap from Season 1 to 2 to 3?’ We joke about it,” Duggar told TV Insider.

When asked about a potential topic of focus, Duggar responded, “It wouldn’t be up to me, but I know that there are just so many different people that believe certain things, and then they’re like, ‘Oops, I’m in a cult. I’ve been in a cult.’ And because of that reason, you could go in all kinds of directions. There’s all kinds of directions. I don’t think Shiny Happy People is slowing down anytime soon. I think it’s picking up momentum, and more people are finding out about it.”

Duggar “had no idea what to expect” when she filmed the first season of Shiny Happy People. She just hoped that the show would be helpful to someone.

“I love everyone being so bold and telling their stories because it really does help other people,” she said. “Through all of this and people talking about it, it gets everybody just being more open and being like, ‘Oh, what am I believing? What and who am I following?'”

As for Teen Mania, Duggar was never involved in the organization or its large-scale “Acquire the Fire” rallies targeted at the youth in the ’90s. “I went to a pretty large Christian church, and it was definitely talked about,” Duggar recalled. “The ’90s culture was all about Power Team and all these other things that would come in. There were people that would come in and have promotional videos and talk about it. But for me, I was just like, I don’t really think I want to go, but a lot of people that I knew that went.”

In Season 2, titled Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War, survivors open up about their distressing experiences that left lasting psychological impacts. When she heard the harrowing stories of those who worked for Teen Mania in its heyday, Duggar said her “jaw was on the floor” at what they endured.

She continued, “I was just like, ‘When is it gonna stop?’ These people did it because they had such good intentions of going and learning and loving God and all those things, and that’s great, but they took it so far. The fact that they dropped people off in the middle of nowhere and were like, ‘Find your way back and bring a cross with you.’ How is that godly in any kind of way? They could die. It’s crazy to me that they were so blinded at the fact of this is so faith-based and Jesus-loving. I’m like, ‘Hello, you could have died. You could have been eaten by an animal.'”

