The Return of Happy Gilmore, Dexter’s Dinner Party, Shark Week Circles the Globe, ‘Smoke’ Heats Up

Adam Sandler invades the golf links again in Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to his 1996 hit. Dexter Morgan attends a bizarre gathering of fellow serial killers on Dexter: Resurrection. New Shark Week specials include visits to South Africa, Florida and Australia. The Apple TV+ crime drama Smoke heats up with the net tightening around an arson investigator who sets fires.

Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2

Movie Premiere

It only took about 30 years, but Adam Sandler is back to wreak havoc on the golf course as Happy Gilmore, the raucous hero of the 1996 hit comedy. This time around, he picks up the clubs to help pay for his daughter Vienna’s (Sunny Sandler) ballet school, with real-life pros including Rory McIlroy and current #1 player Scottie Scheffler among the many cameos. Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) co-stars as his caddy, with return appearances by Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald as Happy’s unhappy nemesis Shooter McGavin. Among the legion of famous faces getting in on the action: the Kelce brothers and Jeopardy GOAT Ken Jennings, perhaps filling the void of a fellow game-show host, the late Bob Barker, who memorably tangled with Happy in the original movie.

Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with Showtime

Dexter: Resurrection

8/7c

This was an invitation too tempting to refuse: a dinner party for “like-minded” serial killers. The suspenseful spinoff goes baroque as Dexter (Michael C. Hall) poses as the “dark passenger” killer he recently dispatched to attend the secret gathering. He’s the new guest of honor of wealthy fanboy Leon Prater (Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage), who promises, “Your secrets are safe with me.” But are his fellow guests safe? The rogues’ gallery, which Dexter views as an “all-you-can-eat buffet” of potential future victims, includes such scene-stealers as Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, Krysten Ritter and Murderbot‘s David Dastmalchian. In developments from the outside world, Dexter’s former Miami colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) scours New York City for Dex’s son Harrison (Jack Alcott), who still has no idea that his dad is still alive. The episode premieres Sunday on Showtime.

Apple TV+

Smoke

Showrunner and novelist Dennis Lehane writes a pivotal episode of the slow-burning crime drama, in which excitable ex-cop Ezra Esposito (John Leguizamo) and current task-force detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) try to convince fire chief Harvey Englehart (Greg Kinnear) that his ace arson investigator Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton) is himself a notorious arsonist. Veep alum Anna Chlumsky joins the show as an ATF agent who also has Dave in her sights. Unaware he’s being tracked, Dave shows that despite his very dark side, he’s still pretty good at his job, following new leads to the “milk jug” arsonist, Freddy (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), who’s planning one last and terrible blaze.

Art Maillet/Sony Music Archives/HBO

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

The enthralling, revealing documentary profile of “Piano Man” Billy Joel continues with its second half (also a generous two-and-a-half hours), presenting his biography through music. Joel gets serious with gritty hits including “Allentown” and “Goodnight Saigon” and ties the knot with supermodel Christie “Uptown Girl” Brinkley. With insights into Joel’s Jewish heritage and musical evolution, the film builds to his triumphant residency at Madison Square Garden.

Great White Reign of Terror (8/7c, Discovery): Where will Shark Week go next? Try South Africa, where shark experts investigate recent fatal shark attacks reminiscent of the notorious “Black December” of 1957 when six people were killed. Followed by Florida’s Death Beach (9/8c), a report on how New Smyrna Beach became known as the “Shark Attack Capital of the World,” and Bull Shark Showdown (10/9c), which attempts to prove whether Australian or American bull sharks are the toughest of the species.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV: