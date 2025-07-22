How Hip Hop Was Born, ‘Talent’s Greatest Golden Buzzers, ‘Daredevil’ on FX, Shark Week Goes to Canada

A music docuseries traces the roots and cultural impact of hip hop. America’s Got Talent revisits some of the series’ most memorable Golden Buzzer moments. The Marvel sequel Daredevil: Born Again, which aired earlier this year on Disney+, begins a run on FX. Discovery’s Shark Week explores an influx of great whites in Nova Scotia, and a shark-attack survivor gives tips (through harrowing demonstrations) on how to survive such an incident.

Hip Hop Was Born Here

From MTV Entertainment Studios and executive producers LL Cool J (who also hosts) and Peyton Manning, a five-part musical docuseries visits the streets, playgrounds, and stoops of New York City where the explosive genre of hip hop was incubated as an outlet for urban storytelling. Still marveling at the worldwide impact made by their music, hip hop superstars including Rev Run, Method Man, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh and many more reflect on their breakthroughs in the 1970s and 1980s while dissecting their iconic tracks.

NBCUniversal

America’s Got Talent

8/7c

Taking a pause from Season 20’s auditions, the summer’s top talent show looks back at the best of the best, with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B reliving the moments when they witnessed an act so impressive they couldn’t stop from pouncing on that coveted Golden Buzzer. The two-hour special includes new stories, backstage anecdotes and insights on how their decisions changed the lucky contestants’ lives.

Giovanni Rufino / Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again

In a rare example of a streaming series getting new exposure on a basic-cable network, FX picks up the sequel to the Marvel superhero action series, which aired on Disney+ in March. Charlie Cox once again adopts the heroic mantle, if not immediately the costume, of Matt Murdock, the blind Hell’s Kitchen lawyer famed for becoming a fearsome masked vigilante at night. In this follow-up to the series that previously aired on Netflix (before Disney+ became Marvel’s new TV home), a tragic prologue provides the framework for Murdock, a year later, to renounce his Daredevil ways: “I’m not him anymore and I won’t let myself be.” We’ll see how long that lasts, especially with his nemesis Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk (a gravelly Vincent D’Onofrio), also professing a reformed nature, entering New York City’s political fray, setting up an inevitable and violent collision of good and not-so-good. three episodes air back-to-back-to-back.

Courtesy of Discovery

Great White Northern Invasion

8/7c

Shark Week continues with a study of great whites that are beginning to congregate off the Canadian shores of Nova Scotia, with scientists tagging the sharks to track their movements. Followed by How to Survive a Shark Attack (9/8c), in which a shark attack survivor, Paul de Gelder, subjects himself to multiple staged attacks wearing prosthetic limbs in demonstrations designed to help others learn how to survive these harrowing encounters; and Black Mako of the Abyss (10/9c), where experts try to lure a mysterious creature from the deep to determine if it’s a mako or some mutant hybrid.

Hulu

Red Eye

Who doesn’t enjoy a taut thriller set on a transcontinental flight? Richard Armitage (Strike Back, MI5) stars in a six-part action series as British doctor Matthew Nolan, who insists he’s been framed for a murder in Beijing. London officer DS Hana Li (Jing Lusi) is escorting Nolan back to China on Flight 357 from London to face charges, and she’s skeptical of his claims that he’s been framed and someone wants him dead. Until bodies start falling midflight and it’s clear they’re both caught up in a deadly conspiracy. Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bloody and bumpy flight.

Inside Tuesday TV:

Renovation Resort Showdown (9/8c, HGTV): Real estate expert/contractor Scott McGillivray (Vacation House Rules) and home reno ace Bryan Baeumier (Battle on the Beach) host and help judge the second season of a competition in which four teams create luxury vacation homes from newly built shells. The opener focuses on the primary bathrooms and bedrooms, with a bonus challenge involving multi-use custom headboards.

(9/8c, HGTV): Real estate expert/contractor Scott McGillivray (Vacation House Rules) and home reno ace Bryan Baeumier (Battle on the Beach) host and help judge the second season of a competition in which four teams create luxury vacation homes from newly built shells. The opener focuses on the primary bathrooms and bedrooms, with a bonus challenge involving multi-use custom headboards. Welcome to Plathville (10/9c, TLC): The Plath family from Georgia is back for a seventh season of relationship drama, from whirlwind romance to a marriage on the rocks.

(10/9c, TLC): The Plath family from Georgia is back for a seventh season of relationship drama, from whirlwind romance to a marriage on the rocks. Destination X (10/9c, NBC): In the competition’s penultimate semifinal episode, the four remaining players decide whether to share their puzzling clues about the latest Destination X or try to go it alone.

(10/9c, NBC): In the competition’s penultimate semifinal episode, the four remaining players decide whether to share their puzzling clues about the latest Destination X or try to go it alone. Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (streaming on Netflix): The latest installment of the docuseries about public debacles zeroes in on the collapse of a proposed Lifetime reality show about a private-eye firm almost entirely staffed by soccer moms. Allegations about corruption and drug-dealing and concerns about credibility doomed the project.

(streaming on Netflix): The latest installment of the docuseries about public debacles zeroes in on the collapse of a proposed Lifetime reality show about a private-eye firm almost entirely staffed by soccer moms. Allegations about corruption and drug-dealing and concerns about credibility doomed the project. Alef (streaming on MHz Choice): An eight-part Turkish mystery puts a mismatched team of detectives on the trail of a dervish-turned-serial killer after a body is discovered in Istanbul’s Gorden Horn inlet.