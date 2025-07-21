Judge Judy’s ‘Justice’ on Trial,’ Ed Sullivan’s ‘Sunday Best,’ Battle of the (Shark) Sexes, ‘Librarians’ Go to Camelot

Judge Judy Sheindlin puts the legal system on trial in her latest streaming venture. A documentary reveals how famed TV host Ed Sullivan opened the door to introduce Black entertainers to a wider audience. Shark Week continues with a “Great White Sex Battle” between males and females of the species. TNT‘s The Librarians fantasy whisks the team to the court of King Arthur.

Justice on Trial

Judge Judy Sheindlin never pulls her punches when dealing with the hapless plaintiffs and defendants who appear in her TV courtroom. In a new eight-part series, she trains her barbed commentary on the justice system itself, exploring controversial landmark cases with the use of reenactments, trial transcripts, and news footage. She’ll make the case and ask the viewer to decide if the courts got it right.

Sunday Best

For decades, from 1948 to 1971, The Ed Sullivan Show helped define popular culture with the musical acts Sullivan booked on his Sunday-night TV showcase. His introductions of Elvis Presley and The Beatles to the masses are an iconic piece of TV history, but a new documentary reveals that Sullivan was just as influential in opening the door to Black entertainers, providing a launching pad in the 1960s for the careers of future superstars including Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross & The Supremes, and The Jackson 5. As anyone knows who’s gone down the rabbit hole of screening clips from The Ed Sullivan Show, it’s an invaluable time capsule of an ever-changing society.

Great White Sex Battle

The latest Shark Week stunt pits male and female great white sharks in a competition off the New Zealand coast, promising to reveal which gender comes out on top as the keenest predator, at 8/7c. Followed by Jaws vs Mega Croc (9/8c), which stages a CGI fight to the death between a great white and a Nile crocodile; and In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm (10/9c), featuring first-person and eyewitness accounts of a 2024 outbreak of shark attacks along America’s Gulf coast.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter

You never know where, or when, this fantasy series will take you next. In the latest adventure, rogue Librarian Vikram (Callum McGowan) accidentally transports himself and the team to the court of King Arthur while on a quest to return to 1847 and his beloved Anya. Oops. During their visit to Camelot, they discover shocking secrets about the Round Table, a well-known Knight and the Lady of the Lake, Elaine Astolat (Caroline Loncq).

