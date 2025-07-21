Judge Judy’s ‘Justice’ on Trial,’ Ed Sullivan’s ‘Sunday Best,’ Battle of the (Shark) Sexes, ‘Librarians’ Go to Camelot
Judge Judy Sheindlin puts the legal system on trial in her latest streaming venture. A documentary reveals how famed TV host Ed Sullivan opened the door to introduce Black entertainers to a wider audience. Shark Week continues with a “Great White Sex Battle” between males and females of the species. TNT‘s The Librarians fantasy whisks the team to the court of King Arthur.
Justice on Trial
Judge Judy Sheindlin never pulls her punches when dealing with the hapless plaintiffs and defendants who appear in her TV courtroom. In a new eight-part series, she trains her barbed commentary on the justice system itself, exploring controversial landmark cases with the use of reenactments, trial transcripts, and news footage. She’ll make the case and ask the viewer to decide if the courts got it right.
Sunday Best
For decades, from 1948 to 1971, The Ed Sullivan Show helped define popular culture with the musical acts Sullivan booked on his Sunday-night TV showcase. His introductions of Elvis Presley and The Beatles to the masses are an iconic piece of TV history, but a new documentary reveals that Sullivan was just as influential in opening the door to Black entertainers, providing a launching pad in the 1960s for the careers of future superstars including Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross & The Supremes, and The Jackson 5. As anyone knows who’s gone down the rabbit hole of screening clips from The Ed Sullivan Show, it’s an invaluable time capsule of an ever-changing society.
Great White Sex Battle
The latest Shark Week stunt pits male and female great white sharks in a competition off the New Zealand coast, promising to reveal which gender comes out on top as the keenest predator, at 8/7c. Followed by Jaws vs Mega Croc (9/8c), which stages a CGI fight to the death between a great white and a Nile crocodile; and In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm (10/9c), featuring first-person and eyewitness accounts of a 2024 outbreak of shark attacks along America’s Gulf coast.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
You never know where, or when, this fantasy series will take you next. In the latest adventure, rogue Librarian Vikram (Callum McGowan) accidentally transports himself and the team to the court of King Arthur while on a quest to return to 1847 and his beloved Anya. Oops. During their visit to Camelot, they discover shocking secrets about the Round Table, a well-known Knight and the Lady of the Lake, Elaine Astolat (Caroline Loncq).
Inside Monday TV:
- Bachelor in Paradise (8/7, ABC): While the “Goldens” get busy in paradise, Gary arrives with a date card, and the appearance of an unexpected rose changes everything.
- LEGO Masters (8/7c, Fox): A spot in the finale is at stake for the four remaining teams, who get busy building a LEGO contraption designed to move a ping-pong ball across the studio.
- What You Need to Know (6 am/ET, streaming on Disney+): ABC News chief international correspondent James Longman and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott anchor first daily news program designed for Disney+, recapping the latest headlines in a short-form digest.
- The Hunting Wives (streaming on Netflix): A steamy eight-part soap stars Brittany Snow (American Dreams) as Sophie, a New Englander who follows her husband and son to an affluent East Texas community where the lascivious local ladies, led by queen bee Margo (Malin Akerman), form a hedonistic “Hunting Wives” social society that spirals into murder.
- Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (streaming on Hulu): A three-part true-crime docuseries explores the case against Larry Rudolph, a Pittsburgh-area dentist suspected of killing his wife while on safari in Zambia so he could be with his dental hygienist mistress.