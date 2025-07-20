‘That ’70s Show’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Welcomes New Family Member

That ’70s Show star and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, welcomed a new family member — baby No. 2!

On Saturday, July 19, the actor behind Fez took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second child. “Wolf Monte Valderrama 7/11/2025 🐺🌕,” Valderrama, 45, captioned his update.

In the featured black-and-white image, Pacheco held their newborn son while lying in a hospital bed and smiling up at the proud dad. Other shots showed Valderrama and Pacheco’s daughter, Nakano, 4, holding her baby brother, as well as the doting parents holding Wolfe individually.

Valderrama and Pacheco got engaged in January 2020 and have been dating since early 2019.

In the comments, Valderrama’s Instagram followers showered him with congratulations.

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass shared, “🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Actress Carmina Garay declared, “OMG!!! Congratulations!!! He is absolutely beautiful 🥰.”

Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez exclaimed, “Congratulations brother!!! What a blessing! 🥳🥹🙏🏼.”

Yellowstone actress Hassie Harrison simply commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “Congrats, great name.”

In June 2021, Valderrama opened up about the impact of fatherhood on his life during an interview with SiriusXM.

“I will say that I’ve always known why I do what I do. I’ve always said that if you woke up this morning, you’re already winning,” he shared. “When I wake up every morning and feel like I won because I just woke up, and then I go into her little room and wake her up in the morning before she feeds and see her eyes open, it’s the biggest win I’ve ever had in my life.”

The NCIS star continued, “And that is something that is different. It makes me swing harder. Everything you see me do professionally and soulfully and spiritually and, specifically, with my mind, soul and my body, it’s to not just provide but create the right example. I start thinking about her generation and what toys is she gonna play with? Are they gonna look like her? Is there heroes that look like her? Is there women that she can aspire to be?”

