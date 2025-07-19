Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

She’s going by Christine Blair these days, but to Young and the Restless fans and to actor Lauralee Bell, the character will always be Cricket.

In fact, Bell said in a new interview with People that she thinks of her longtime character as “only Cricket,” even though Christine Blair has opted to use her given name as she went from model to law student to district attorney.

“I’ve only been OK with hearing that name if [the character is] in the courtroom or in a legal situation because, obviously, the other wouldn’t work,” Bell added. “But I love that the OGs will forever and always call her Cricket.”

The actor, whose parents were Y&R creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, made her debut as Cricket in July 1983, according to her CBS bio. Lauralee actually had a bit part on the show at age 13, and “an explosion of positive viewer fan mail” led her to a recurring role on the soap and then a full-time role after her family moved to Los Angeles, the bio adds.

In early storylines, Cricket fell for and eventually married rock star Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). But the relationship fell apart amid the meddling of rival Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), who referred to Cricket as “the Bug,” and Cricket-slash-Christine eventually moved onto a relationship with Paul Williams (Doug Davidson).

Along the way, Lauralee earned a 2016 Daytime Emmy nomination for her Y&R performance. (She previously won a Daytime Emmy two years prior in the Outstanding Special Class Short Format Daytime category for her work writing and directing the web series mI promise.)

But now that her character and Danny have rekindled their relationship and gotten engaged in the daytime drama’s 52nd season, Lauralee feels “even more” strongly about using the name Cricket, she told People.

Plus, the nickname is social-media friendly, as Lauralee noted: “I love that there’s an emoji that’s a cricket because I use it now all the time. Everyone should have their own emoji.”

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings