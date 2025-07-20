[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Buccaneers Season 2, Episode 5, “A Whole Love.”]

The Buccaneers is keeping fans on their toes after the latest episode, “A Whole Love,” which saw Theo (Guy Remmers), Duke of Tintagel, run through the streets of London to disrupt Lizzy Elmsworth’s (Aubri Ibrag) wedding to Hector Robinson (Jacob Ifan).

The big question is whether she’ll go through with the marriage or not, as the episode ended before Lizzy made a decision. Turning up moments before she’s set to enter the church, Theo begs her for a word and asks her to reconsider the marriage, even if they can’t be together because of his marriage to her friend Nan (Kristine Frøseth) and his role as a Duke.

Theo tells Lizzy that she deserves a great love like theirs, and if Hector can give it to her, then she should go through with the wedding, but if not, then she should skip it. She leaves the conversation with tears in her eyes as she seemingly heads back into the church, but only time will tell what choice she makes.

Interrupting the wedding is just another way to annoy Hector, though, who has been stifling his frustration with the Duke since the beginning of the season. As fans will recall, his father is also linked to the Dowager Duchess, meaning he has to keep his emotions in check mostly.

While we don’t really get a chance to see how he’ll react to whatever Lizzy’s decision is, Ifan tells TV Insider, “Hector’s clever, he’s smart, he knows where he is, he knows the power that the Duke has and what that means politically and everything, so I think he’s always kind of carefully treading on those eggshells.”

There’s an expectation that a certain level of decorum will be kept, even if, Ifan says, Hector wants to “throw a punch or whatever.” Meanwhile, Ibrag teases, “I think that… there should have been a dance off.”

With Lizzy’s lie about her relationship with Theo comes the burden of lying to her best friend, Nan. The reality of that began to sink in when Theo and Nan showed up at her and Hector’s pre-wedding celebration. Nan began to suspect that her husband had company at the castle after she went off in search of her true love, Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) in Italy, when she found an earring on the staircase.

While Nan doesn’t know the individual it belongs to, that bit of evidence looms as a metaphorical sword hanging over her and Lizzy’s friendship. “It was the most heartbreaking thing of the season for Lizzy,” Ibrag tells TV Insider about Lizzy’s lies to Nan. “There is no world in which she wanted to hurt Nan in any way, shape, or form, and because Lizzy, she was under the impression that Nan was in love with Guy Thwarte, and she was off to Italy.”

Prior to Episode 5’s wedding scene, the installment opened with Theo and Lizzy’s time spent at Tintagel together in Nan’s absence, only to be disrupted by her return. Lizzy hid in Theo’s painting studio before she ran away from the estate. Despite their love for two different men, Nan is inextricably tied to Theo purely because of her Duchess duties. No matter what solution Lizzy and Theo could find for themselves, Nan will always be a third point in the triangle.

Still, co-showrunner Katherine Jakeways tells us what makes Theo and Lizzy’s relationship different is, “Because [Theo and Nan] were never really being honest with each other, whereas Lizzy and Theo talk because there’s no pressure… they kind of get to know each other quite organically and in a much more modern feeling way they become friends and then it kind of grows and they realize that there’s more to it than that.”

The Buccaneers, Season 2, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Apple TV+