‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want an Uncensored ‘After Dark’ Version of the Show

What is… Jeopardy! fans want an 18+ version of the game show. Jeopardy! airs on primetime and is typically considered a family show. But, fans want to see the raw, uncut version of it, with cursing and all.

“I want an hour-long uncensored Jeopardy!,” a Reddit user said. “I was talking to my boyfriend while watching Jeopardy! the other day, and I said there’s no way I could be on this show because I’d yell f**k after getting an answer wrong. And then it dawned on me. Why is there no uncensored 18+ Jeopardy!?”

“I get they wouldn’t be able to air it on prime time TV for advertisers, but with the recent development of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, I would love to see uncensored Jeopardy! on streaming services. It would work amazingly for Celebrity Jeopardy! too. I want to see contestants getting mad. I want to see Ken [Jennings] calling contestants dumb. I want to see people break down as they lose 20k betting on final jeopardy. The people yearn for violence. I want sleazebag Jeopardy, God d**n it.”

“I’m sure there have been countless moments where they’ve had to ask contestants to re-record responses because they slipped up and said something unairable,” said one fan.

One fan suggested calling it Jeopardy! After Hours.

“This is a riot, and I would love to see that,” said another.

“Or when no one knows the answer to an obvious question, Ken could say, ‘Really, you dumba**es don’t know that?'” another fan threw out there.

One fan said that Samuel L. Jackson should be the announcer with his intro being “THIS! IS! UNCENSORED! JEOPARDY! M…(We all know how it ends)!”

Some contestants shared their experience on the game show about cursing and reshooting. Kristina Mosley, who played in January 2023, said, “I thought I would cuss like a sailor, but I did not. Although when I was trying to figure out Final, I thought, ‘Who the f**k is Queen Matilda?’ I think David Sibley has said they had to edit his episodes…”

Joey Beachum, 2010 Tournament of Champions contestant and 2008 College Championship winner, shared, “Someone on one of my episodes dropped an F-bomb that had to be reshot.”

One Reddit user suggested having the contestants go bottomless, but stay behind the podiums, so they can’t be seen. This happened in 2005 during Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions, when former host Alex Trebek came out in only a suit jacket and his boxer shorts after claiming that the contestants — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and Jerome Vered — were going to do the same. The camera panned to the men from behind, and they all had their pants on. Trebek walked backstage, seemingly to put his pants on, and the contestants were left stunned.

Other fans said that Jeopardy! is already uncensored due to Jennings’ “What is a ho?” comment. The moment happened during his reign in October 2004. In “Tool Time” for $200, the clue was, “This term for a long-handled gardening tool can also mean an immoral pleasure seeker.”

With $14,800 in his bank, Jennings answered, “What’s a hoe?” Alex Trebek told him “no” and then backtracked when he realized what he said.

“Whoa! They teach you that in school in Utah, huh?” the host asked. His opponent, Al, correctly answered with “rake.”

The moment was repeated on the June 25 episode when contestant Micah Fritz answered, “A tool with an angled blade to get unwanted plants out at the root is called a Cape Cod type of this.”

Fritz buzzed in and said, “What is a hoe?” which was incorrect. The correct response was weeder. After letting the silence fill the air, Ken Jennings said, “It seems like ‘What is a hoe?’ is never correct out here.” The contestants and audience laughed.

What do you think of an uncensored Jeopardy!. Let us know in the comments.