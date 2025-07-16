‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Car After Getting 2nd Chance on Show

A The Price Is Right contestant got another chance to be on the game show, and this time won a lot bigger. He didn’t get to check off the last thing on his list, though.

Contestant Nicky, from Camarillo, California, won a pair of Exo drones on the July 2 episode. He bid $1,101 on the $1,781 foldable 4k drones, which came with two controllers, a case, six batteries, and 14 propellers. His opponent, Victoria, was only $19 away with her bid of $1,800, but since she went over, the win went to Nicky.

Nicky, who had a shirt on that said “Bucket List: Get Tickets, Spin Wheel, Win Showcase,” had everything, but “Win Showcase” marked off. He told host Drew Carey that he was on the show 30 years ago when Bob Barker was the host.

“What did you do?” Carey asked him. Nicky shared that he got to play Joker and won some furniture, and spun the wheel.

“Still got the furniture?” the host asked.

“30 years?! No!” The Price Is Right contestant replied. “I’m not that old!”

“I don’t know,” Drew Carey said. “I’ve been to houses where the furniture is older than that.”

This time, Nicky would have something that he could keep, for hopefully, a long time — a 2024 Serenity White Hyundai Elantra SE. The contestant played Card Game. Card Game is played with a standard deck of 52 cards for a brand new car. It also had a special deck to determine how close the contestant can come to the car’s price without going over.

Nicky picked from the first deck and chose $3,000. This gave him a range of $3,000 to try and guess the price of the car. He was given the starting price of $15,000.

The first card the contestant picked was a four. This made the total $15,400, giving him a range of $15,400 to $18,400. Nicky decided to keep going and picked up a five. The third number Nicky picked was eight. This made his range $16,700 to $19,700. The contestant decided to go for three more. He stopped at $19,100, which made his range $19,100 to $22,100.

“I’m good,” he said.

The price of the car was $21,360, so Nicky won the car. He threw his fists in the air and let out a relieved sigh. Nicky, however, did not check everything off his The Price Is Right bucket list.

Nicky only spun a 60 on the wheel. His opponent, Michael, spun 100, giving him an extra $1,000 and a spot in the Showcase. Maybe Nicky can appear on the show again and win the showcase.