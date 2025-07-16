Kelly Ripa Gets Very Candid About Sex Life With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa‘s latest candid revelation about her and Mark Consuelos‘ marriage was one of her intimacy pet peeves.

“I don’t know about you in your marriage, but I’m going to go personal. Are you an evening person or a morning person?” she asked Amanda Hirsch on the Tuesday, July 15, episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, to which the host replied, “Definitely not morning. Do not breathe on me in the morning.”

According to Ripa, men are “morning people” when it comes to what time of day they prefer to have sex, including Consuelos. “I find it disgusting,” she stated, joking that her husband “only” wants to be intimate in the early hours of the day.

However, Ripa noted that it’s important for men to consider the sex preferences of their partners. “I said to him, ‘Here’s the thing. There needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can’t always be your way, ’cause it feels like 90 percent of the time, it’s your way,'” she stated. “‘And now that we work every day, it’s gonna have to sometimes be my way. And my way’s at night, only.'”

For Ripa, her dislike for morning sex comes down to hygiene. “I have a retainer in. I gotta rip that out. And he’s got his nasal strips on,” she quipped. “It’s like we are the most repulsive, disgusting [people]. They don’t care.”

She went on to joke, “That d**k has a brain of its own and it doesn’t see the retainer. … I’m already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning.”

Lucky for Ripa, the pair’s Live with Kelly and Mark hosting gig makes it hard to incorporate early morning intimate time into their schedule. “The greatest thing about this job, this thing has, like, almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week, which is like a miracle,” she said. “I’m like, ‘May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction.’ He’s in his mid-50s. Shouldn’t that be happening now? I was promised.”

Ripa and Consuelos met in the ’90s playing love interests on the soap opera All My Children and went on to tie the knot in 1996. The couple welcomed their kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, in 1997, 2001, and 2003, respectively.

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples, Ripa speculated what her life would be like if the two ever split on the July 2 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “Let’s just say you were to leave me. I can say with 100% certainty that dating is out of the question,” she stated. “I’ve had three kids. There’s too much to explain.”

Ripa continued, “I’m not ever getting naked again. And I resent having to get naked in front of you sometimes. I’m like, ‘No, no, no, light out, you can wait until dark. Also, turn off that light, and also turn off your cell phone light. I want it pitch-black in here. And no unexpected touching!'”