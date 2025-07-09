Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are already cohosts of the morning show Live With Kelly and Mark, but they’re now adding another television project to their plates. On Wednesday, July 9, ESPN announced the couple’s upcoming four-part series, Running With the Wolves.

The ESPN Original series will “give fans a front row seat to Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s journey as owners of rising Italian soccer club Campobasso FC.” Consuelos and Ripa became owners of the club in 2022 and have “helped breathe new life into the once-struggling team and reignited passion among the club’s loyal fanbase,” according to a press release.

With injuries and a “relentless head coach” taking a toll on the players, Consuelos and Ripa are also left to deal with pressure from fans. “Through it all, viewers get an unprecedented look at how Mark and Kelly balance the pressures of ownership, family life, their careers, and the dream of leading Campobasso FC to glory,” the release confirms.

“Running with the Wolves is a soccer story rooted in heart, determination, and never giving up,” Consuelos and Ripa said in a joint statement. “Campobasso FC represents the underdog that lives in all of us. Building the Campobasso FC project from the ground-up has been one of the wildest and most rewarding adventures we’ve ever taken on, and we can’t wait for new and longtime fans to join us for this ride. We are just getting started!”

The first two episodes of the show will air on Tuesday, July 29, at 7/6c and 8/7c on ESPN, followed by Episodes 3 and 4 on Thursday, July 31, at 7/6c and 8/7c. They will be available to stream on ESPN+ following their linear airings. Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle can also view the series on Hulu and Disney+.

The new show will not impact Live With Kelly and Mark, which will continue airing in its regular slot on weekday mornings at 9 a.m.

Running With the Wolves, Episodes 1 and 2, Tuesday, July 29, 7/6c, ESPN

Running With the Wolves, Episodes 3 and 4, Thursday, July 31, 7/6c, ESPN