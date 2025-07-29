Kelly and Mark’s Soccer Adventure, ‘Destination X’ Finale, Get Unreal with WWE, ‘Trainwreck’ at Area 51

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the latest celebrities to buy a European soccer team and depict the aftermath in a TV reality series. NBC’s Destination X reaches its final destination in the competition’s season finale. A Netflix docuseries goes inside the WWE’s writers’ room, while the Trainwreck anthology depicts an Internet furor over Nevada’s notorious Area 51 military base.

ESPN

Running with the Wolves

Series Premiere 7/6c

Soccer teams are apparently the latest celebrity accessory. Fans of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham are well aware of what happened when Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac became owners of the legendary Wrexham A.F.C. in Wales, and now daytime stars Kelly Ripa and Marc Consuelos turn their 2022 investment in the Italian soccer team Campobasso F.C.—known as the “Lupi” (Italian for “wolves”)—into a four-part docuseries. In the first two episodes, the couple heads into their third season as owners, with Mark making some tough choices about the team’s roster, then having second thoughts about the head coach.

Sean Gleason/NBC

Destination X

Season Finale 10/9c

Wherever the last three players end up, one is going home $250,000 richer. The season finale of the traveling reality competition, which buses participants to exotic locations and challenges them to decipher just where in the world they are, reaches its finish line in a race across London to find their final destination. With Jeffrey Dean Morgan enjoying himself immensely as the devious host, the remaining contestants include professional bird watcher and “group dad” Rick Szabo, Chattanooga sports better Biggy Bailey, and reality-TV veteran and pilot Peter Weber (The Bachelor, The Traitors), who joined the cast mid-journey. May the person with the best sense of direction win.

WWE/Courtesy of Netflix

WWE: Unreal

Documentary Premiere

“We’re all animals in the jungle. You just wanna be the most exotic one,” says one of the pro wrestlers involved in this five-part docuseries that goes behind the scenes of WWE into the writers’ room and control booth, separating the staged fantasy in the ring from the bone-crunching reality of the performers’ lives. “What we do can become real very quickly,” notes Paul Michael “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer and narrator. He’s joined by Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair and other WWE superstars.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Documentary Premiere

The docuseries anthology depicting cultural flashpoints that went viral online ends its first season with the story of a 2019 Facebook “event” that got the government’s attention. When a 20-year-old prankster, Matty Roberts, invited followers to storm the classified Air Force facility Area 15 in Nevada—ground zero for UFO conspiracy theorists—the reaction grew exponentially, with thousands pledging they’d be there, using the mantra “They can’t stop us all.” Officials from the Air Force, FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration warned against trying to enter the base illegally, even threatening deadly force. The truth, which as always is out there somewhere (just ask Fox Mulder of The X-Files), is that the event didn’t quite live up to expectations, although attendance was strong at two nearby musical festivals cashing in on the furor.

