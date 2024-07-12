TCA Awards 2024: ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Hacks’ Lead the Winners List

Amanda Bell
Anna Sawai in Shogun and Jean Smart in Hacks
FX and HBO
FX and HBO

As the Television Critics Association’s summer tour continues in Pasadena, California, the members’ votes for the best of the small screen and streaming scene are officially in. Leading the pack for this year’s drama and overall category wins is FX’s Shōgun, while HBO’s Hacks takes it away for the comedy categories, and Netflix’s Baby Reindeer claimed the miniseries win.

On the non-scripted side, the critics honored Peacock’s The Traitors, Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, and Netflix’s John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. And the TCA also honored the late, great Andre Braugher with a career achievement award for his body of work.

Find out what other shows and talents won in the full winners list below.

  • Individual Achievement in Drama: Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)
  • Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO | MAX, 2021 Winner)
  • Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV  (ID)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: The Traitors (Peacock)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: Bluey (Disney+, 2023 Winner)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: Doctor Who (Disney+)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
  • Outstanding New Program: Shōgun (FX)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Shōgun (FX)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Hacks (HBO | MAX)
  • Program of the Year: Shōgun (FX)
  • Career Achievement Honoree: Andre Braugher
  • Heritage Award: Twin Peaks

In a statement, TCA president Jacqueline Cutler said of the choices, “It was a year of brilliant television, from an epic historical drama to a harrowing documentary. We’re thrilled to honor all who created these shows, often against great odds, as many were worked on during the pandemic and stopped for the strikes. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

Full Disclosure: The author of this article is a member of the Television Critics Association. 

