‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor’s Mom Gets Emotional at Premiere of His Final Movie

Johnny Wactor‘s mom, Scarlett Wactor, and brother, Lance Wactor, received a standing ovation on Tuesday (June 24) as they attended the Dances with Films Los Angeles festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, for Johnny’s final film premiere.

The General Hospital star’s final movie, Ciao, Mama, premiered one year after his tragic death. On the morning of May 25, 2024, Johnny was fatally shot in Downtown Los Angeles when he encountered thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car after leaving a bartending shift.

Speaking to Extra on the red carpet, an emotional Scarlett revealed she was wearing “waterproof mascara” in case she shed tears. “It’ll be great to hear his voice and to see him. I was thinking about how he’d be today and he’d be playing in his outfit, jumping up and down, excited,” she added.



Johnny played Marco in Ciao, Mama, a childhood friend of Micah Joe Parker’s Tony battling addiction. The film follows Tony as he returns to his hometown in Long Island, New York, for the funeral of his mother and reconnects with people and places from his past.

During a Q&A held after the premiere, Parker introduced Scarlett and Lance, who received rapturous applause from the audience. Parker also spoke of how Johnny’s presence continued to be felt among the cast and crew following his passing.

“It is such a surreal thing to — when we started this, it was five, and now there’s four people up here, but Johnny has, he’s been with us in so many ways over the past year,” Parker said, per People. “I know there are so many people out here that are here tonight that loved Johnny. I thank God that I had the chance to know him, that I had the chance to work with him, that we got to make this film together.”

He continued, “And more than anything that us four had the distinct honor and the privilege of having his last film to be able to present to the world. And I think he absolutely killed it. And yeah, I hope we made him proud.”

It was also revealed during the Q&A that Lance helped out with the movie when it came to re-recording some of his brother’s lines during post-production.

Ciao, Mama is available for purchase on the film’s official website, with 60% of the proceeds going to a scholarship created in Wactor’s name.

Four men were charged in relation to Johnny’s death, with two sentenced to prison after entering no-contest pleas and another two awaiting trial on murder charges after both pleading not guilty.

Meanwhile, Johnny’s mom recently requested a court order for Apple to unlock her son’s electronic devices, including his laptop and iPhone, so she can access important information and personal photos and videos.