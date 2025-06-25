Conservative Gen-Z podcaster and social media personality Brett Cooper has signed with Fox News Media as a new contributor for the network. The conservative commentator will offer cultural, social, and political insights across all FOX News Media platforms.

Known for her sharp wit and strong presence in right-leaning media, Cooper first gained prominence as the host of The Comments Section, a video podcast produced by The Daily Wire from 2022 to 2024.

In January 2025, she launched The Brett Cooper Show, where she continues to cover politics, culture, and trending topics. Her work has earned her a following of more than nine million across various social media platforms.

Cooper was to make her Fox News debut as a contributor on The Will Cain Show on June 25 at 4 p.m. ET. However, during the broadcast, Will Cain announced that “we were supposed to have Brett Cooper here in studio with a big announcement, but unfortunately she ran into some travel issues, some car issues, but that didn’t stop Brett from sharing her news.”

Recorded from her cell phone, Cooper shared a message to her new audience and fans.

“I was so excited to kick off this new partnership with Fox in this official way, but a series of unfortunate events left my husband and I on the side of the road in Texas on the freeway as we were trying to get between Austin and Dallas,” Cooper said.

“I wanted to send in this video just to say hi and to thank you all for the congratulations and the excitement. I’m so excited to join Fox as a contributor. I can’t wait to be on their shows even more regularly. I think it will be so much fun. I will see you guys on Fox tomorrow.”

.@imbrettcooper officially announces she will be a Fox News contributor. Congrats Brett! pic.twitter.com/1Fot5ZunMU — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow_) June 25, 2025

Hosted by attorney and former ESPN pundit Will Cain, the program offers a dynamic mix of current events, sports, politics, pop culture, and business trends. It features expert analysis, interviews with high-profile guests, and live audience engagement through calls and online commentary.

Cooper is a graduate of UCLA and is currently based in Tennessee, where she lives with her husband.

The Will Cain Show, Weekdays, 4 pm ET, Fox News