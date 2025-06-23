For once, the title doesn’t oversell it — at least, not when it stays true to the source material. Outrageous lives up to its name, diving into the infamous and sensational lives of the Mitford sisters, members of an aristocratic British family who captured headlines and public fascination in the 1930s with their unconventional choices and divisive politics.

Based on Mary S. Lovell’s book The Mitford Girls, the series follows six headline-grabbing, scene-stealing siblings who courted controversy and captivated the public. With their charm, ambition, stylish good looks, and unapologetically bold behavior, they were Depression Era proto-influencers.

But who were the Mitford sisters, really? Were they the Kardashians of 1930s Britannia? And how accurately does Outrageous capture their larger-than-life personas? Here’s what you should know before diving into the BritBox drama.

Why were the Mitford sisters famous?

Born to David Freeman-Mitford (played by James Purefoy on the show), 2nd Baron Redesdale, and his wife Sydney Bowles (Anna Chancellor), the sisters came from a privileged aristocratic background that naturally attracted public and media interest.

Beyond their upbringing, they were known for their strong and often contrasting personalities. They rarely avoided the spotlight, and some held sharply opposing political beliefs, from fascism to communism, which only deepened public fascination and scrutiny.

Who are the Mitford sisters (and brother)?

Nancy Mitford

Nancy (played by Bridgerton‘s Bessie Carter) serves as the show’s narrator, offering a wry, observant lens through which we view her famously eccentric family. Recalling her memories with a mix of affection and disbelief, she refers to them as “flies in amber” while introducing each member of her large and outspoken household.

A member of the “Bright Young Things” social set of the era, Nancy is portrayed as a budding novelist with comparatively moderate political views. In contrast to her more radical sisters, she often functions as the family’s moral compass, providing perspective to their more extreme beliefs and behavior.

Pamela Mitford

Nicknamed “Woman” by her sisters due to her more grounded, domestic nature, Pam (played by The Serpent Queen‘s Isobel Jesper Jones) prefers to remain out of the spotlight, a stark contrast to her more attention-grabbing siblings. Instead, she takes on a quiet, maternal role within the family, offering stability and support amid the chaos. Her calm presence and preference for simplicity make her, in many ways, the backbone of the Mitford clan.

She was married physicist Derek Jackson, but after their divorce, she lived for many years with an Italian horsewoman named Giuditta Tommasi.

Diana Mitford

Played by Joanna Vanderham, Diana is one of the most magnetic and polarizing figures in the Mitford family. A prominent member of high society and initially married to Bryan Guinness of the brewing dynasty, she later became increasingly drawn to fascist ideology. This led to a highly publicized relationship with Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Union of Fascists.

Their relationship culminated in a wedding at the home of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, with Adolf Hitler in attendance.

Because of her political affiliations and close ties to prominent fascists, Diana and Mosley were eventually interned during World War II under Defence Regulation 18B. She was held in Holloway Prison in London for over three years.

Unity Valkyrie Mitford

Another Mitford sister who fell under the sway of the Nazi Party, middle sibling Unity (portrayed by Shannon Watson) became a fervent supporter of fascism and Adolf Hitler, embracing the ideology with the wide-eyed enthusiasm of a teen idol devotee. Her intense adoration and eventual close friendship with Hitler quickly became a source of public fascination and deep controversy. An extreme zealot in her beliefs, Unity became hated by the public for her ties to Hitler.

After Britain declared war on Germany in 1939, Unity attempted suicide by shooting herself in the head. She survived but was left with permanent brain damage.

Jessica Mitford

Played by Zoe Brough and known as “Decca” to the family, this sister embraced communism. She eloped with British socialist and journalist Esmond Romilly and participated in the Spanish Civil War. Eventually, she moved to the United States and became an active member of the American Communist Party.

After the death of her first husband, she married lawyer Robert Treuhaft and became a writer, authoring several memoirs and books of investigative journalism, including The American Way of Death (1963), which explored exploitation in the funeral industry.

Deborah Vivien Mitford

The youngest daughter, “Debo” (played by Orla Hill), married Lord Andrew Cavendish, who later became the Duke of Devonshire. She also established herself as a writer and public figure in her own right.

Tom Mitford

Thomas David “Tom” Mitford (portrayed by Toby Regbo) was the only brother among the Mitford siblings, and like his sisters, he led a life marked by complexity and controversy. Tom had relationships with both men and women and supported British fascism in the 1930s, aligning ideologically with some of his sisters.

During World War II, he chose not to fight against Germany and instead joined the Burma campaign in Southeast Asia. He was killed in action in 1945.

How accurately did the show portray the sisters?

For the most part, Outrageous gets the key details right, particularly when it comes to the Mitford sisters’ scandals and distinctive personalities. The series reflects many real events, such as Nancy’s engagement to Hamish Erskine, who was gay, and Unity’s unusual fascination with Adolf Hitler.

The show takes some creative liberties with character appearances and the timeline itself. Some individuals look older or younger than their real-life counterparts, and certain events are condensed or shifted for storytelling purposes. However, the portrayal of the sisters’ more extreme behavior and political views remains somewhat close to historical accounts.

One example is Unity’s pursuit of a connection with Hitler. In the series, she is shown visiting his favorite restaurant in an effort to meet him. In real life, this did occur. Her persistence led to an introduction, and she eventually became part of his social circle.

Another example is in an early scene, the family patriarch, Lord Redesdale (known to the Mitfords as “Farve”), responds to Jessica’s request to attend school by saying, “Girls don’t need school.” This moment is grounded in fact. At the time, formal education for girls, especially among the aristocracy, was not common. Despite most of the sisters eventually becoming writers, none of them received formal schooling. Only their brother Tom received a formal education at Eton.

And yes, Unity’s real middle name was Valkyrie, a reference to the heroines in Wagnerian opera admired by her parents.

While key facts remain intact to portray the eclectic sisters accurately, certain details — such as appearances, ages, timelines, and specific conversations — were adjusted to some degree for dramatic effect.

Outrageous, Wednesdays at 8/7c, BritBox