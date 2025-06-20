‘Jaws’ at 50, ‘Frozen’ on Stage, Trust Issues with ‘Murderbot,’ Planet Weird

NBC presents Steven Spielberg‘s 1975 blockbuster thriller Jaws as a prime-time event on the film’s 50th anniversary. Disney+ airs a filmed version of the West End production of Frozen. The humans don’t know whether to trust Murderbot after watching it kill. Nat Geo WILD spotlights some of the planet’s weirdest creatures.

Jaws

Just when you thought it was safe to relax with the TV on a quiet Friday night … those ominous beats of John Williams‘ classic score remind you that danger lurks under the water in Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic shark thriller, which launched an era of summer blockbusters. Spielberg introduces the movie, airing as a three-hour prime-time event (starting at 8/7c) on the 50th anniversary of the exact day the movie opened in packed theaters. Jaws holds up a half-century later, with sustained suspense and splendid character work from Roy Scheider as Amity’s harried police chief Martin Brody, Richard Dreyfuss as rambunctious oceanographer Matt Hooper and Robert Shaw as grizzled shark hunter Quint. (All four Jaws films are streaming on Peacock.)

Disney’s Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical

The animated hit becomes a lavish stage musical in a filmed presentation of the West End (not Broadway) production at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Samantha Barks (Les Misérables, Broadway’s Pretty Woman) stars opposite Laura Dawkes as sisters Elsa and Anna, who become estranged when Queen Elsa’s frosty powers send the kingdom of Arendelle into a frozen state. Jammy Kasongo plays loyal mountain man Kristoff, with Craig Gallivan stealing the show with puppeteer duties as snowman Olaf. The score features 12 new songs, with Elsa’s Act 1 climax “Let It Go” the show-stopping standout.

Apple TV+

Murderbot

The thrilling sci-fi action comedy reaches a turning point now that the title Security Unit (Alexander Skarsgård) has tasted first blood, rescuing its terrified crew of human scientists in spectacularly grisly fashion. The bot may have saved their lives, but they no longer know if they can trust it. “You would all be dead if I wanted to kill you,” Murderbot dispassionately informs them, urging evacuation from their endangered habitat. Team leader Mensah’s (Noma Dumezweni) helpful advice: “It’s safer if they think of you as a person who is trying to help.” They’ll learn soon enough as more perils await them on a planet full of surprises.

Nat Geo Wild

Planet Weird

Series Premiere 7/6c

National Geographic is really into Earth’s oddballs these days, first with the hilarious Underdogs (airing on Sundays) and now with a series exploring the strangest of the planet’s species. The first two episodes shine the spotlight on weird creatures including the flame bowerbird and its funky mating dance, Christmas Island crabs on a perilous pilgrimage, an aquatic spider surfing a watery web and a saltwater crocodile with impressive sensors.

Matt Miller / Paramount+ With SHOWTIME

Noah’s Arc: The Movie

Movie Premiere

The groundbreaking LGBTQ+ dramedy marks its 20th anniversary with a movie reuniting L.A. friends Noah (Darryl Stephens), Alex (Rodney Chester), Ricky (Christian Vincent) and Chance (Doug Spearman). Returning after two seasons (2005-06), a 2008 feature film sequel (Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom) and a 2020 short film (Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles), the story now focuses on Noah and husband Wade (Jensen Atwood), who are expecting the arrival of twins when each learns they’ve landed the job of their dreams. Who’ll give it up to stay home with the babes?

