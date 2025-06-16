‘Jeopardy!’: Did Steve Kornacki’s Sister Katie Win Again?

[The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Monday, June 16, episode of Jeopardy!]

NBC News correspondent Steve Kornacki isn’t the only Kornacki sibling to appear on TV. His sister, Katie, appeared on Jeopardy! on Friday, June 13, and beat three-day champion Matt Massie.

Kate Kornacki returned for her second game with a one-day total of $20,000. She was trying to up her total by facing off against two new opponents — Sarah Cox, from Austin, Texas, and Tom Thriveni, from Los Angeles, California — on Monday, June 16. Did she win again and make a name for herself like her brother? Read on to find out.

“After defeating three-day champion Matt Massie on Friday’s game, Katie Kornacki declared ‘Friday the 13th won’t be unlucky for me anymore.’ Let’s see how Katie’s good luck holds up today,” host Ken Jennings said at the beginning of the episode.

At the beginning of the game, Cox, a chief of staff, answered a few clues right and took the lead, but after a few wrong responses, she was in the negatives within seconds. Kornacki took a quick lead, but Cox surpassed her. Thriveni, a writer, found the first Daily Double of the game. He had -$1,000 and he wagered $1,000. In “The Space Between Us,” the clue read, “A spacecraft sent to study Saturn is named for this Italian-born astronomer who discovered 4 of Saturn’s moons.” Thriveni shook his head before he answered, “Who is Galileo?” He was wrong and dropped down to -$2,000. The correct answer was Cassini.

Although Kornacki is an English professor, she shared during the interviews that her dream is to open a retail shop and sell vintage and contemporary clothing.

By the end of the first round, the totals weren’t outstanding, but the reigning champion did not have the lead. She ended it with $3,600. Cox was in the lead with $5,200. Thirveni was still in the red with -$800.

In Double Jeopardy, Kornacki found the first DD. She was in second with $4,800. She wagered $2,000, which wouldn’t have been enough to give her the lead but would give her a close margin. In “Historic Objects,” the clue was: “The rocking chair that Lincoln was shot in was claimed by the government but returned to the widow of a man with this last name.” “What is Booth?” she guessed. Kornacki was incorrect and dropped down to $2,800. The correct answer was Ford.

Three clues later, Cox found the last DD. She had the lead with $9,600 and wagered $3,000. In “World Geography,” the clue read, “With about 2,070 miles of coastline, this Horn of Africa nation has the most of any nation on the continent.” Cox correctly answered, “What is Somalia?” She improved to $12,600.

By the end of the round, Cox had a wide lead with $15,000. Kornacki, the reigning champion, was in second with $5,600. Thirveni had $4,000.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Book Covers.” “In 1974 Allison Maher Stern posed horizontally on stools & pretended to swim for a cover of this book” was the clue.

The correct answer was Jaws, but only one contestant got it right. Thriveni answered, “What is Wide Sargaso Sea?” He wagered $800, dropping to $3,200. Kornacki didn’t give an answer. She wagered $3,000, giving her a final total of $2,600. Cox answered with Jaws, making her the winner. She wagered $50. This made her final total $15,050. Cox will return on Tuesday, June 17, to face off against two new opponents.

