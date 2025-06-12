‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Car on Perfect Switcheroo Game – Stunned Fans React

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey was shocked after a contestant played a perfect game of Switcheroo. He said that it had never been done before since his time as host. Fans also couldn’t believe the first-try win.

Contestant Trevor was the last of the First Four to come up to Bidder’s Row on Wednesday, June 11. He won the fifth Item Up For Bid, which was a convertible patio heater with a barbeque adapter, and a silicone mat and cover. He had the lowest bid of $1. Since the item cost $957 and the next highest bid was $1,420, Trevor won, advancing to the stage to play a game.

He played Switcheroo for a 2025 Nissan Sentra S. Switcheroo is a game played for a car and four small prizes. The game show contestant’s prizes included a shrub trimmer, a cereal dispenser, a dustpan and brush, and a foam roller. The prices for the five items are shown on a board. The tens digit is missing from each of them and it is up to the contestant to put the correct number in. It is called Switcheroo because the contestant can switch the numbers around on their second turn if they don’t have all of them correct on the first go, which is almost always the case.

Trevor had 30 seconds to put the numbers in the correct spot in order to win the prizes. He hesitated on the first one and didn’t know if he should put the five on the cereal dispenser or the shrub trimmer. He decided on the shrub trimmer, making it $55.

He then turned to the audience for advice and put the one on the dustpan and brush making it $12. He decided the cereal dispenser was $32, the foam roller was $40, and the car was $23,124.

Trevor shrugged at the audience with five seconds left and he went to change them. The Price Is Right contestant pulled the four out from the foam roller but decided to keep it. With one second left, Trevor locked in his decision.

Drew Carey asked how many did Trevor have right out of the five items. A big “5” lit up on the board, meaning he was correct on all of them and won all the prizes. Trevor screamed, threw his arms up, and hugged the host.

“When’s the last time that happened?” Carey asked as Trevor ran to his new car. “That’s been a while.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that since I’ve been hosting the show. That might be the first time. I can’t remember a contestant doing that on this game in the first try.”

“It might have happened, but it didn’t happen with me,” Drew Carey said. “We’ll check. I don’t know.” He became the host in October 2007.

Before going to the commercial, Trevor revealed to model Rachel Reynolds that he “had no idea” what he was doing. He only spun a 60 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase.

“This is the first time I have seen this. The last time it happened was on May 25, 2005, I wasn’t born around the time,” a YouTuber user wrote.

“It was perfect!!! Wow!!! I am speechless,” said another,

“Whoa!!! What a win,” a Reddit user said.

“That’s only the 2nd time that someone got all 5 right in the Carey era. First time was March 13, 2024. But this is the first time someone got all 5 right on the first try since 5/25/05,” another said.

“I’ve never seen that!! Awesome,” said another.

“That was amazing,” one last fan said.