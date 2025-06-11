Conan on ‘Late Night,’ ‘Adults’ Will Be Kids, ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Carême’ Finales

Everett Collection

Late Night With Seth Meyers

12:35am/11:35c

It will feel like a homecoming, and a moment in late-night history, when Conan O’Brien returns to 30 Rock’s Studio 8G for the first time since hosting Late Night (1993-2009) to chat with Seth Meyers. O’Brien’s relationship with NBC ended badly after he briefly inherited the Tonight Show hosting gig in 2009 but was replaced six months later when the network returned Jay Leno to the show. Lately, O’Brien has been on a roll, receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and hosting the Oscars to good reviews. Welcome back, Coco.

Rafy / FX

Adults

9/8c

Getting funnier by the week, the comedy about a houseful of infantile 20somethings grapples with mortality, badly, when an authority figure close to Anton (Owen Thiele) and Issa (Amita Rao) passes away. In the second episode, the high point to date of the first season, Billie (Lucy Freyer) declares, “We are in the roast chicken phase of life” as she obsessively prepares to host a grown-up dinner party for her much more adult crush, Mr. Teacher (Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox, showing a terrific flair for physical comedy). Things spiral quickly when Mr. Teacher arrives, and he’s not quite himself. And Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) stokes Issa’s insecurity when he invites a plus-one, who turns out to be media personality Julia Fox.

CW/Starlings Ent. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sherlock & Daughter

Season Finale 9/8c

The light mystery’s first season ends at a lavish debutante ball, where the famed Sherlock (David Thewlis) and his maybe-daughter Amelia Rojas (Blu Hunt) confront their enemies from the hostage-holding Red Thread syndicate. Amelia is also pressed to decide about her future with Moriarty’s (Dougray Scott) son, Dan (Joe Klocek). And in the grand cliffhanger tradition, there will be a game-changing gunshot, leaving everyone involved hoping for a second-season renewal.

Apple TV+

Carême

Season Finale

Also ending its first season with a bang—in this case, amid the sounds and winds of war in Napoleonic France—the scrumptious period piece sets its finale against the grand coronation of the emperor Napoleon (rarely glimpsed, a nice touch). The young master chef and occasional spy Carême (Benjamin Voisin) prepares a gargantuan feast, complete with towering cake, but is distracted by personal matters including an unexpected pregnancy and a vendetta involving a poisoned cream puff. Before it’s over, Carême has gained yet another mortal enemy.

Netflix

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

Documentary Premiere

Documentary filmmakers and viewers continue to be fascinated by the tragedy of the OceanGate submersible Titan, which imploded in June 2023 at 3,800 meters below sea level while on a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. Also the recent subject of a Discovery documentary, Netflix‘s film takes a deep dive into the psyche of Rush and his desire to market oceanic exploration to the luxury tourism trade. The special uses whistleblower testimony and audio recordings to reveal the bad decisions and hubristic ambitions that led to this avoidable calamity.

Inside Wednesday TV: