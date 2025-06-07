George Clooney Live on Broadway, the Tony Awards, Attenborough’s Deep Ocean Dive, ‘Dead’ Reckoning

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Good Night, and Good Luck

Special 7/6c

SATURDAY: On the night before he takes his final bow on Broadway, Tony-nominated star and co-author George Clooney presents a live performance of the SRO show from the stage of the Winter Garden Theatre. This rare broadcast, which pretty much screams “See It Now,” will air on CNN, CNN International and stream live on cnn.com and on Max as well as connected TVs and mobile apps. (If you knew how much people were paying to see Clooney live, you’d know what a bargain this is.) Based on his 2005 film, Good Night stars Clooney as legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow as he faces political and corporate pressure in his journalistic crusade to expose the excesses of Sen. Joseph McCarthy (shown only on TV screens). Following the timely play, Anderson Cooper hosts a special discussing the play’s success and the state of global journalism. (If this leaves you wanting more, Sunday’s 60 Minutes repeats its segment about Clooney’s Broadway debut at 7/6c.)

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Tony Awards

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: It’s quite a TV weekend for theater lovers. Clooney is among the nominees gathering at Radio City Music Hall for the celebration of Broadway’s best, with Tony winner and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo hosting. Highlights include a 10th-anniversary reunion of the original cast of Hamilton, which swept the Tonys with 11 wins and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize and a special Kennedy Center Honors citation. The ceremony is also a smorgasbord of showstopping numbers from nominated musicals and revivals, including Maybe Happy Ending (featuring Darren Criss), Death Becomes Her, Dead Outlaw, Buena Vista Social Club, Operation Mincemeat, Floyd Collins (featuring Jeremy Jordan), Gypsy (featuring six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald), Sunset Blvd. (featuring Nicole Scherzinger) and Pirates! The Penzance Musical and special performances from Just in Time (featuring Jonathan Groff), Real Women Have Curves and Broadway Inspirational Voices. Before the CBS broadcast begins, Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry host The Tony Awards: Act One (6:40 pm/ET), a pre-show that streams live on Pluto TV’s Live Music channel.

Olly Scholey / Nat Geo

Ocean with David Attenborough

Documentary Premiere

SATURDAY: “The most important place on Earth is not on land,” declares the renowned nature historian Sir David Attenborough in a deep-diving and dazzlingly photographed documentary that remarkably represents his first collaboration in his long career with National Geographic. Now 99, Attenborough reveals new discoveries in the interconnected waters of the planet’s oceans, advocating for their protection and preservation. “If we save the sea, we save our world,” he says.

Robert Clark / AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City

9/8c

SUNDAY: Series star Lauren Cohan directs an episode that features her character, Maggie, facing one of her most daunting foes to date. (Let’s just say that proximity to a devastated Central Park Zoo may factor into the showdown.) Her nemesis — or is he now frenemy? — Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has his own battles to fight, having engineered the demise of the dreaded Dama (Lisa Emery). “What happens with me?” he wonders. Probably nothing good.

Inside Weekend TV: