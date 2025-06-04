The competition is just getting started on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos kitchen. Season 15 of the Fox culinary series brings a fresh theme pairing home cooks together. This brings some interesting twosomes including mothers and daughters, siblings, aunt and niece, best friends and even divorcees. On the line for the teams is $250,000, trophy and title of MasterChefs.

They’ll have to bring it every week in order to impress chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay, restaurateur Joe Bastianich and new judge, James Beard Award-nominee Tiffany Derry (Top Chef, Bobby’s Triple Threat, Great American Recipe), Derry stepped in for for Aarón Sánchez, who had been on the show since Season 7 where he served as a guest judge. From there he became a regular on the panel in Season 8.

The June 4 episode, titled “Second Chance Battles” sees duos who failed to get white aprons in the audition rounds a way to continue on in the field. For this challenge, returning duos must convince the judges that they deserve aprons by making not one, but three identical, restaurant worthy dishes. In the end, four duos can redeem themselves and join the top eight white apron winners, securing a prized place in the Top 12.

The exclusive clip above features one of the couples looking to make the most of this opportunity. Jesse and Jessica thought they secured an apron the first time around and were disappointed to not receive one. They lost the spot with their salmon to married couple Zach and Michelle’s chili-sliced chicken leg. “This is our passion. This is what we’ve been training ourselves to do since we met eight years ago,” Jessica said of their relationship and how it’s tied to cooking.

The two are doubling a recipe, which means the right amount of an ingredient could make or break a dish. They admit to a spat or two in the kitchen but find they balance each other out. There is a point where Jesse uses salt instead of sugar, much to his horror.

Does this error mean they go home…this time for good? We’ll have to wait and see when the episode airs on Fox.

MasterChef, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox