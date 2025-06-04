It all comes down to this. The two-hour finale of Jeopardy! Masters airs tonight on ABC starting at 8/7c. As the contestants are announced, viewers watching at home may hear an especially boisterous reaction to Juveria Zaheer. That’s because Zaheer has her own cheering section in the audience!

In an exclusive clip shared with TV Insider, host Ken Jennings can be seen talking to Zaheer at her podium as Victoria Groce, Jeopardy! Masters champion 2024, and Isaac Hirsch, Tournament of Champions 2024 semifinalist, look on.

“We always hear a big whoop here in the studio when we say your name,” said Jennings, prompting Zaheer to laugh. “Who do you have here? You must have a big cheering section.”

She shared that she had her “wonderful and brave” daughters and her “patient” husband with her in the front row. Zaheer also brought her brother, who is “just ok” and then “friends she had collected along the way.” She married Mike Collins in 2009. They are parents to two daughters. In the row behind them was a doctor who works with Zaheer, who she shared makes sure everything runs smoothly when she is away all the time for Jeopardy!

“You got coverage, but the doctors are here,” Ken Jennings said.

“Yeah, she’s here which means no one’s looking over the department. No, I’m kidding,” Zaheer said. “We found a victim. Thank you, Tracy.”

Zaheer works at the Institute for Mental Health Policy Research and General Adult Psychiatry and Health Systems Division at the Center for Mental Health in Ontario, Canada.

In tonight’s Jeopardy! Masters, Zaheer, Groce, and Hirsch will face off first, followed by Zaheer, Hirsch, and Yogesh Raut. From there, the final three will compete to be champion and win $500,000, the coveted title, and the Alex Trebek trophy.

Jeopardy! Masters, Wednesday, June 4, starting at 8/7c, ABC