Detective Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) professional and personal lives are colliding as Law & Order: Organized Crime nears the end of its fifth season. The penultimate episode drops on Peacock on Thursday, June 5, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of “Off the Books.”

While one of Stabler’s brothers, Randall (Dean Norris), has been home and helping look after their mother, Bernie (Ellen Burstyn), Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter) is embedded with crime boss Julian Emery (Tom Payne). At the end of the last episode, Joe called Stabler to check on their mother (who was in the hospital), and Elliot asked how he was. “Good enough,” Joe said. “Listen, no matter what happens, and it’s going to happen soon, now, Elliot, know that I love you. I made my own choices.” Stabler tried to convince him to let him bring him in so he could protect him, but Joe repeated, “Just know that I love you” before hanging up.

Now, in our clip, Randall shows up at the Organized Crime Control Bureau’s office, and he’s angry because he’s been calling. Stabler argues, “It’s called business,” but Randall counters, “It’s not business, it’s family. This is our family.” He wants to know what’s going on with Joe. That leads to Stabler and Randall yelling at each other.

“I warned you about this, Elliot, and now I swear to God, I’m getting premonitions, and I don’t get premonitions and I certainly don’t like talking about premonitions, but it’s dark,” Randall says. “It’s really dark. Something bad is going to happen to Joe, so I need you to give me something right now.”

Stabler tells him their brother is in New York, and he’s kept that quiet “because the case he’s working came with him, and I don’t know which side of the street he’s working. I don’t know where he’s going to land.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including what Stabler tells Randall he can do to help.

In “Off the Books,” with Emery back in town and Stabler hot on his heels, Joe Jr. must play both sides to keep their trust and stay a step ahead in the plan. A series of risky decisions by all three men proves fatal.

How do you think this is going to end for the Stablers? Let us know in the comments section below.

