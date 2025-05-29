‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Car Despite ‘Botched’ Game

A The Price Is Right contestant went home with a brand-new car even though she didn’t do too well at the game. Fans of the game show pointed out how bad she was and what they would have done instead.

Tiphiny Davis played Spelling Bee on Tuesday, May 27, for a 2024 TrailBlazer LT, worth $25,990. But, before she did that, The Price Is Right contestant had to bid on an item. She won the second item up for bid, which was yoga gear consisting of two mats, two bolsters, a meditation pillow, a yoga strap, and a pair of weighted steel and silicone ankle weights. David bid $801, which was the highest bid. The actual retail price was $1,045.

In Spelling Bee, there are 30 number cards on a board, which have letters behind them. Two of them have the word “CAR” on them and they are an automatic win. The goal of the game is to spell out the word “CAR” with the cards won. Contestants get two free cards of their choosing. David chose seven and 14.

To win up to three more, she had to try and guess the price of three different items with $10 of the price. The first item was a compass with a magnifying glass. Davis said that it was $10. However, it turned out to be $40, so she did not win another card on that one.

For the next item, a compact, leak-proof car trash can, she said it was $25. The actual price was $18. Since she was within $10, Davis got to pick another card off the board. She chose the number 20.

The third and final item was a wire scalp massager. The game show contestant priced it at $12, but it was really $31. Davis only walked away with one more card, totaling three.

Before host Drew Carey revealed her letters, he offered to give her $3,000 to walk away. However, Davis wanted to continue. He revealed the first letter to be a “C.” Drew Carey offered her $2,000, but Davis said she wanted to keep going. Good thing she did because the second letter was an “A.” Even when she was offered $1,000 as a sure thing, Davis decided to try and win the car. The final letter was an “R,” so she won the car.

“Nice one,” Carey said as Davis screamed and ran over to her new car.

Despite winning, Reddit users thought Davis “botched” the game because she only got one price right. “On MAY 27, 25’s episode, the contestant really botched the pricing of the items for the extra cards, only getting one. In her shoes, I’d probably have taken the $3,000 and run but she didn’t In order, she got C, A and then (the less probable one), R to win it. WTG!” the poster wrote.

“I was so happy and relieved for her! Big risk,” said another.

“She had to guess the price of an item within $10. She said $10. So for that to be correct, the item had to be priced somewhere between $0 (free) or $20 (it was $41). I guess it’s true when they say your brain goes to mush when you’re on stage,” a third added.

Davis did not make it to the Showcase, only spinning a 70 on the wheel.